Britney Spears Reportedly Seen Barking and Screaming During Knife-Wielding Spectacle at Restaurant

Fresh off of settling her DUI case, Britney Spears is now accused of causing an uproar at a Los Angeles restaurant.

A report from TMZ said the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks was the location of the latest incident of bizarre behavior from the pop icon.

In the site’s words, “We’re told Britney was raising her voice, screaming, and even barking at times… with witnesses describing the vibe as chaotic and ‘kind of sad’ … though she still looked cute.”

TMZ said it was told by a customer at the restaurant that “Britney walked by their table holding a knife, sparking fear she might accidently stab someone.”

“The witness says they believe Britney may have simply forgotten to put it down at her table,” TMZ added.

“We’re also told the singer lit a cigarette inside near the door… prompting staff to intervene and ask her companion to have her put it out,” the report said.

The report said Spears ate little of her burger and fries and left a large mess on the floor by the table.

“We’re told Britney and the man she was with were feeding each other and she told him, ‘I love you,’” the site said, while cautioning it may have all been a joke between them.

A Spears representative said the incident as framed by TMZ was “completely blown out of proportion.”

“Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors,” the representative said.

“At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now.”

Entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider added fuel to the fire with a post on X saying he was having dinner at the same place where Spears was eating.

“She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke,” he wrote.

She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke… https://t.co/uGuk5Q7HOF — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026

On May 4, Spears struck a plea deal for her March DUI arrest, according to People.

Spears, 44, will be on 12 months summary probation, with her sentence of a day in jail credited as time already served. She was fined $571 and must attend a three-month DUI program that includes 30 hours of class time.

The deal gives police the power to search her vehicle for drugs and alcohol, and says Spears must see a psychologist weekly and a psychiatrist two times per month.

“Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI,” Michael Goldstein, the attorney representing Spears, said in a statement.

“Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received,” he said.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Spears will continue with mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“We do not want Miss Spears to reoffend,” Nasarenko said.

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