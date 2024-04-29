Britney Spears Is in 'Serious Danger of Going Broke,' Deletes Instagram Account After Calling Out Family

All of those fan who were shouting “Free Brintney” a few years ago may have had her best interests at heart, but they might not have been acting in her best interests.

That would seem to be one implication of a recent exclusive report from TMZ, which claims to have spoken to unnamed “sources with direct knowledge” of Britney Spears’ current situation.

Both financially and in terms of her mental health, the pop superstar is in “serious danger,” TMZ was told.

She was doing better under the conservatorship of her father, which ended in 2021, the outlet said.

“As for her mental health, our sources say Britney is ‘completely dysfunctional,’ TMZ reported early Monday morning. “Since the conservatorship ended, she has no supervision and, according to sources, has radical mood swings that we’re told are ‘shocking.'”

The unnamed sources — presumably individuals numbered among the few people still in Spears’ life — say she had at least some protection under the conservatorship and, now on her own, has become “dangerously unstable,” according to the outlet.

“She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her,” one source told TMZ. “She’s not protected anymore.”

The U.K.’s Daily Mail added that the singer has apparently deleted her Instagram account.

Spears had reportedly posted to that account as recently as Sunday, but by early Monday afternoon, the link to her account said, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

One of her last posts railed against her family and recommended the book “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by former child star Jennette McCurdy.

“My family hurt me!!!” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!”

“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!!” she added, according to the outlet. “I am so lucky to be here!!!”

TMZ’s sources agreed with Spears’ claim that she had received “no justice,” even though she settled a lawsuit last week with her father over his conservatorship.

The outlet detailed some of her lavish spending since the end of the conservatorship in 2021.

“We’re told Britney has been spending a fortune and is in real danger of going broke,” TMZ wrote. “Our sources say she’s been going to French Polynesia, staying at The Brando, and spending close to a million dollars each trip between private jets, hotels, staff, etc. She goes every month or 2. We’re told she also goes to Hawaii almost monthly by herself, taking a private jet, staying in the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons, and dropping $350k a trip.”

As a result, one of the outlet’s sources said Spears could be headed for bankruptcy.

“She cannot afford this,” the source told TMZ. “She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she’s now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke.”

In addition to her personal spending, TMZ said she spent $4 million pursuing the lawsuit against her father and would up paying his legal fees as well, in the amount of $2 million.

