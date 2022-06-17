Officials reported the results of an investigation into a fatal crash earlier this month, revealing that it involved former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer.

WDAF-TV reported Thursday that the accident took place just before 9 p.m. on June 5, near Osage Beach, Missouri.

Mary Jane Simmons, 47, of Camdenton, Missouri, was walking on a highway on-ramp when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Bowyer, according to a Lake Ozark Police Department accident report.

Bowyer, who is now a Fox Sports analyst, was driving westbound on U.S. 54 and was approaching Missouri 242 when the accident took place.

In the accident report, police said that when they searched Simmons’ belongings, they found a crystalline substance they believed to be methamphetamine.

Police said they believe she was acting under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident that killed her.

The accident report said Bowyer stopped upon impact and called 911.

Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample that showed a blood alcohol content of .000, according to the report.

His vehicle sustained major front-end and windshield damage on the driver’s side.

Bowyer addressed the accident in a statement to WDAF on Thursday night.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons.

“This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

Fox Sports also issued a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Bowyer was missing from the Fox Sports NASCAR broadcast last week. At the time, Fox Sports said he was dealing with a “personal matter.”

The 43-year-old Bowyer won 10 races in 541 NASCAR Cup Series starts between 2005 and 2020.

He finished second in the points standings in 2012, according to Yahoo Sports.

