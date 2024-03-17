The Brooklyn district attorney’s office will not prosecute a 32-year-old man who shot his 36-year-old attacker on Thursday during a near-fatal confrontation on a train in a New York City subway following video evidence that the man acted in self-defense.

The altercation began when Dajuan Robinson, 36, started harassing Younece Obuad, 32, attempting to incite a fight about 4:45 p.m., according to The New York Times.

It escalated as the train rolled, leading to an exchange of punches.

A passenger captured the incident on vido and it has since been posted across various social media accounts on the social media platform X.

Breaking News: The NYC subway rider who shot a man he had been fighting on a moving A train in the head appears to have acted in self-defense and is unlikely to be criminally charged for now, the Brooklyn DA said. pic.twitter.com/v9LdExTPTZ — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) March 15, 2024

Breaking: The New York City man who disarmed & shot a black man with his own gun will not be charged for now, the Brooklyn DA said. On March 14, a violent altercation broke out on the subway. A darker-skin man beat another man before brandishing a gun. pic.twitter.com/rIeJcH22qE — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 15, 2024

At one juncture, a woman stabbed Robinson in the back as he assaulted Obuad, WNBC-TV reported. The woman was apparently with Obuad, according to WNBC. She has not been charged.

Was this a justified shooting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (276 Votes) No: 3% (9 Votes)

Robinson then drew a gun, according to the Times.

Four shots were heard going off as the shouts and screams of passengers could be heard in the background of the chaotic scene.

The Times reported that the Obuad shot Robinson in the head. He remained in critical condition on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

ABC News noted that Robinson has a history of 10 prior arrests.

Robinson reportedly evaded subway fare entry before the incident.

“He did not pay his fare,” NYPD Chief of Department Jefferey Maddrey said at a news conference Friday, according to NY1.

Echoing this sentiment, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said, according to NY1, “The small group of people that we catch not paying their fare are recidivists. They have guns, they have knives. Small things lead to big things.”

Metropolitan Transit Authority Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber noted the attention situations like Thursday’s generate.

“Transit crime is 2 percent of the crime in the city of New York, but it has a huge disproportionate impact on people’s sense of safety because they’re in an environment where they can’t move around as easily,” he said, according to NY1.

Thursday’s incident arrived on the heels of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deploying National Guard Troops and New York State Police to increase security on the transit network.

According to ABC 7 News, Mayor Eric Adams published a social media post last week stating that transit crime in New York is down by 15 percent. However, that’s only true comparing February 2024 to February 2023, ABC reported. Overall, subway crime has increased by 13 percent when compared to last year, according to ABC.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.