'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher's Cause of Death Revealed by Publicist

 By Aubrey Wursten  December 15, 2023 at 8:02am
After being diagnosed with the disease just months ago, actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer on Monday at the age of 61.

According to the New York Times, this information was confirmed by Braugher’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, on Thursday.

Braugher was best known for portraying homicide detective Frank Pembleton in the hit drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street” and police captain Ray Holt in the beloved comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” according to NBC News.

He was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards during his career, and he won two. One of these was for his famous role as Pembleton.

Braugher is also credited with roles in a number of other shows, including the long-running procedural “Law & Order: SVU” and medical drama “House.”

In addition to his television work, Braugher also had a notable movie career, according to Forbes.

This included a supporting part in the star-studded film “Glory,” which also featured Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, and Denzel Washington.

His last role was in “She Said,” a film about the New York Times’ exposé about the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal in Hollywood.

He graduated from both Stanford University and The Juilliard School.

Braugher is survived by his wife and three children, according to People.

He and his wife, Ami Brabson, were also married on screen, starring together on “Homicide, Life on the Street.”

The two were married for more than three decades, having exchanged vows in 1991.

They had three sons, John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher and Isaiah Braugher.

He was a devoted father, flying home to New York every weekend to be with his children when he had to work on set away from the family residence.

Although he spoke lovingly of both his sons and wife, Braugher kept his children largely out of the spotlight.

Of his life as a father, he said, “I’ve got three boys, and I want them to know me as someone other than the guy who takes them to the circus every once in a while. I wanted to be there through the course of their life because I know how important fathers are.”

One of their children, Michael, also attended Juilliard and now has an acting career. He was on Broadway, starring in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He also appeared on the series “The Gilded Age.”

Fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss.

Many shared memories of favorite Braugher performances, while others commented on his ability to play both comedic roles and serious parts with great skill.

Aubrey Wursten
Aubrey Wursten is a prolific writer and political commentator. In addition to her day job, she enjoys writing for her satire site, reading dusty library books, and watching offbeat documentaries.
