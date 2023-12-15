After being diagnosed with the disease just months ago, actor Andre Braugher died of lung cancer on Monday at the age of 61.

According to the New York Times, this information was confirmed by Braugher’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, on Thursday.

Braugher was best known for portraying homicide detective Frank Pembleton in the hit drama series “Homicide: Life on the Street” and police captain Ray Holt in the beloved comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” according to NBC News.

Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/doQYmMTYjj — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 13, 2023

He was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards during his career, and he won two. One of these was for his famous role as Pembleton.

Braugher is also credited with roles in a number of other shows, including the long-running procedural “Law & Order: SVU” and medical drama “House.”

In addition to his television work, Braugher also had a notable movie career, according to Forbes.

This included a supporting part in the star-studded film “Glory,” which also featured Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, and Denzel Washington.

Were you a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' fan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (30 Votes) No: 71% (72 Votes)

His last role was in “She Said,” a film about the New York Times’ exposé about the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal in Hollywood.

He graduated from both Stanford University and The Juilliard School.

Braugher is survived by his wife and three children, according to People.

He and his wife, Ami Brabson, were also married on screen, starring together on “Homicide, Life on the Street.”

The two were married for more than three decades, having exchanged vows in 1991.

They had three sons, John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher and Isaiah Braugher.

He was a devoted father, flying home to New York every weekend to be with his children when he had to work on set away from the family residence.

Although he spoke lovingly of both his sons and wife, Braugher kept his children largely out of the spotlight.

Of his life as a father, he said, “I’ve got three boys, and I want them to know me as someone other than the guy who takes them to the circus every once in a while. I wanted to be there through the course of their life because I know how important fathers are.”

One of their children, Michael, also attended Juilliard and now has an acting career. He was on Broadway, starring in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” He also appeared on the series “The Gilded Age.”

Fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss.

Andre Braugher was an extraordinary actor & an even more exemplary human being!! He made an indelible mark on our profession & will be missed by all knew & were honored to call him friend!!

I’m floored by this loss🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 14, 2023

Even just having my name share the screen with Andre Braugher was an honor. The best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/E4NS4fz4Io — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) December 13, 2023

Many shared memories of favorite Braugher performances, while others commented on his ability to play both comedic roles and serious parts with great skill.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.