Brother of Chiefs Fan Found Dead Outside Friend's House Goes Public: 'It Doesn't Make Any Sense'

 By George C. Upper III  January 25, 2024 at 11:50am
“If you have to change your story, then how do we know at any time where you’re telling the truth?”

That’s the question raised by the brother of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were found dead in the backyard of their friend Jordan Willis’ rental home where they had gone to watch their team play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jonathan Price, whose brother Ricky Johnson was one of the three men, told Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning that he had questions about Willis’ story that still lacked answers.

“There’s way too many questions still needing to be answered, and nobody can answer those questions,” Price said in the interview. “And honestly, except for Jordan … the fifth person, he was there, but he wasn’t there after a certain time frame.”

“That’s just the stuff that’s not adding up,” he added. “If you have to change your story, then how do we know at any time where you’re telling the truth? It doesn’t make any sense.”

“I can’t speak for all my family, but for myself, it’s been very difficult,” Price told Earhardt. “I don’t think that I can ever fully heal until I find out what happens, and I’ll never be fully healed. I admired my brother so much. I looked up to him.”

The three Chiefs fans were found dead two weeks ago, and their families still don’t know how they died or why the homeowner was unaware their bodies were on his property for two days.

On Jan. 7, David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, visited Willis, to watch a game between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers, WDAF-TV reported.

None of Willis’ friends ever returned home or reached out to any members of their families. On the night of Jan. 9, the men were all found dead on Willis’ property by the Kansas City Police Department.

Do you think there’s more to this sad story that hasn’t been made public?

One of the men was dead on the back porch while the other two were found in the backyard, WDAF reported.

Police said at the time that there were no obvious signs of foul play, and a member of one of the dead men’s families said Willis had claimed they “froze to death.”

Willis reportedly said his friends were at his home as he had gone to bed and had invited them to stay over as long as they wished, the outlet reported. However, an attorney for Willis first said his client watched his friends leave and then later said his client was asleep while the men continued to party at the house.

He apparently spent the following two days with “no knowledge” that his friends were dead on his property, according to the New York Post.

A cousin of McGeeney spoke to WDAF after it was reported on Tuesday that investigators now believe there might have been a fifth person at Willis’ home during the night of the Chiefs game.

“Just the thought of him dying and them him sitting outside in the cold for two days,” Caleb McGeeney told Kansas City’s Fox affiliate. “It’s extremely devastating. The whole family is messed up. He was such a good person.”

Police have not yet offered any information about who the fifth person might have been.

Family members said they attempted to reach Willis on his phone when each of their loved ones failed to return home after the game.

Willis, who is said to have opened his front door in a pair of underwear and holding an empty wine glass on the day the bodies were found by police, reportedly said he never saw the messages — one of which went through Facebook — the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports for the three men, which could take several weeks. According to WDAF, Willis moved out of the home after the bodies were discovered.

Jennifer Marquez, the mother of David Harrington, told the Daily Mail she did not believe Willis’ account of her son’s final hours.

“Nobody believes this story,” she said. “None of his friends, none of the families, none of us believe it.”

“Everybody is furious,” she added.

George C. Upper III
