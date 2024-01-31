Brother of Chiefs Fan Who Was Found Frozen Rips Local Police, Reveals He Was Discovered in 'Unusual Position'

A brother of one of three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead in early January outside of a friend’s home said the position in which his brother’s body was found is troubling.

Jonathan Price is the brother of Ricky Johnson, who was found dead along with David Harrington and Clayton McGeeney on Jan. 9. They had gathered at the home of Jordan Willis with another man to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers. Willis, an HIV researcher, has said he went to sleep for most of two days and did not know his friends were outside until police arrived.

“As being a brother, I’m looking at everything,” Price said during a NewsNation interview, according to the New York Post.

Harrington was “found in a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which definitely paints a picture we did not have from the very beginning,” he said, a circumstance the Post called an “unusual position.”

“My son and these other men were wonderful people. They deserve justice,” Jennifer Marquez, David Harrington’s mom, said. “The whole story needs to come out.” https://t.co/SueL6sSKEM — FOX4 News Kansas City (@fox4kc) January 25, 2024

Price criticized the Kansas City police, who have said they found no evidence of foul play.

“I’m not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play, then you should have a story. You should have something to tell the families, and for no one to hear anything, that doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

He said police were not cooperative.

Do you believe this should have been better investigated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1517 Votes) No: 3% (48 Votes)

“We’re just not getting answers from anybody, even the people that claim they’re doing the investigation,” he said.

“It’s the same every day with the lack of answer and the inability to truly mourn without any cause,” Price said

“It’s just very difficult,” he said, noting, “I don’t think I’ll ever move on until, I mean, really, I’ll never move on, but especially not knowing what happened to my brother.”

Price was highly critical of Willis’s claim to have slept for “a lot” of the two days his friends were missing, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“I don’t care who you are or where you live if it’s snowing outside you’re looking outside to see how bad it’s getting,” Price said.

“It doesn’t matter if you work from home, you’ve got to leave sometime, and from his lawyer, we don’t know if he left or not because he started out saying he left the home sporadically throughout the day and then another one where he was home for 50 hours,” he said.

Fox News published an interview with what it said was a source close the Willis’s family who it did not identify. The source claimed Willis is “devastated” by the deaths of his friends.

“Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends,” the source said.

“He didn’t get to say goodbye or go to their funerals due to the circumstances of these wild speculations and accusations,” the source said.

The source said it remains early in the investigation.

“No one seems to be willing to wait for the results of the toxicology report or wait for any other facts from the police department from a case that is still under investigation to make these speculations,” the source said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.