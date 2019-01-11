Brother of Cop Allegedly Murdered by Illegal Immigrant: ‘It Felt Good’ When Trump Addressed Family

Reggie Singh, brother of slain California police officer Ronil Singh, said he appreciated President Donald Trump mentioning his family during an Oval Office address earlier this week concerning border security.

Singh also joined the president in a roundtable discussion in McAllen, Texas on Thursday.

In a Fox News interview the previous night, Singh said, “It felt good that, you know, something is being done. Ronil is not coming back. But if we could do something about it, and save other lives, law enforcement, any family, you know, we definitely don’t want any other family to go through what we are going through right now.”

“So, President Trump is addressing the issue. And I just hope that it will be taken care of,” Singh added. “If we make our immigration law stricter, if we take action and not allow an illegal immigrant to get a second chance, I think we could minimize the crime rate we are having.”

Reggie Singh — the brother of police officer Ronil Singh, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien — says: “If he would’ve been deported, my brother would still be alive right now…if we make our immigration laws stricter…we could minimize the crime rate we are having” pic.twitter.com/GNmGqChpb7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 10, 2019

Paulo Virgen Mendoza — a Mexican national in the United States illegally and a suspected gang member — was arrested and charged for gunning down officer Ronil Singh during a traffic stop on December 26. He had two prior arrests for driving under the influence.

Singh, 33, left behind a wife and five-month-old son.

Today, we were honored to attend the funeral of Cpl. Ronil SIngh. Our hearts are heavy, but we celebrate this hero’s life. We extend our deepest condolences to Cpl. Singh’s beautiful wife and son and our LE family in Newman. Rest in peace. https://t.co/mwYYvD9LCg pic.twitter.com/IgrIehz9fV — SJDC District Police (@SJDCPolice) January 5, 2019

Trump spoke about the killing during his Oval Office address Tuesday night, saying, “America’s heart broke the day after Christmas when a young police officer in California was savagely murdered in cold blood by an illegal alien, who just came across the border. The life of an American hero was stolen by someone who had no right to be in our country.”

The president went on to cite other specific examples of Americans being brutally murdered by illegal aliens in California, Georgia and Maryland.

“Over the last several years, I’ve met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration,” Trump said. “I’ve held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible. I will never forget the pain in their eyes, the tremble in their voices, and the sadness gripping their souls.”

Trump appeared emotionally moved when Reggie Singh spoke of his brother’s death during a roundtable discussion in McAllen, Texas on Thursday.

“The way he was killed, what my family’s going through right now, I do not want any other family law enforcement person to go through that,” Singh said. “Whatever it takes to minimize, put a stop to it, my family fully supports it.”

He then began to cry as he recounted his brother’s funeral and picking up his nephew. “Looking at the 5-month-old baby looking for his dad, no one should ever have to go through that on Christmas day,” Singh reiterated as his voice cracked.

When he finished speaking, Trump reached over and grabbed his arm and said, “We’re with you.”

The president also hugged Singh and joined others in giving him a standing ovation for so bravely sharing his story, so soon after his brother’s death.

