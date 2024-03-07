Brother of Laken Riley Murder Suspect Accused of Sick Attack on Border Agent and Having Ties to Violent Gang

The murder of Georgia co-ed Laken Riley has taken another turn as news has now broken that police are saying the brother of the man accused of murdering her is a suspected Venezuelan gang member.

Riley was found murdered on the campus of the University of Georgia on Feb. 22. Only a day later, three people were taken into custody by the police.

Soon enough officials identified 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, as a suspect in her murder.

Ibarra was taken into custody on Feb. 23 at an Athens apartment complex just south of where the student’s body was discovered.

JUST IN: Alleged illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra charged in the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. Riley reportedly went for a jog and was later found dead on the University of Georgia from blunt force trauma. An even more sinister fact is that Antonio had… pic.twitter.com/sAbTMMjDTt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2024

Ibarra now faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, Clarke County Chief Jeff Clark said, according to WPMI-TV.

Reports also noted that the suspected killer’s brother, Diego Ibarra, was working for the university, even though he is an illegal alien himself.

Apparently, Diego presented fake identification and a fake green card to the school ahead of taking the job.

Is rampant illegal immigration putting Americans in danger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (368 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Diego was also accused of trying to bite a Border Patrol agent in Texas on April 30, after he was taken into custody the second time he illegally entered the U.S.A.

But now it is being reported that Diego has another dubious distinction to his name. According to Fox News, it is now reported that he is a suspected member of the dangerous Venezuela-based organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

This gang has also been linked to several of the illegals arrested for the attacks on members of the New York Police Department, but who a New York City prosecutor allowed to go free.

Federal authorities have also tied Tren de Aragua in with the brutal gang MS-13.

On 11/14, USBP agents apprehended 7 dangerous felons. Their criminal histories

-Rape & Lewd Acts w/ a Child Under 14 yrs old

-Attempted Homicide & Possession of Illicit Weapons

-Gang members from

-Auto Defensas Campesinas Del Casanare

-MS-13

-Tren de Aragua

-Valluco pic.twitter.com/6nxSM8xzgu — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) November 16, 2023

These gangs have rapidly spread throughout the U.S., according to the FBI.

The New York Post, for instance, reported that the Tren de Aragua are so dangerous that “Their violent practices have shocked even the most hardened in South America, particularly for their willingness to kill women.”

🚨Breaking: The brother of the migrant accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley is in court for possessing a fake ID and he has ties with a vicious Venezuelan gang behind a terrifying wave of violence. pic.twitter.com/QAmQrof8QJ — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 7, 2024

Donald Trump spoke to Laken’s family and called her murder “barbaric.”

“She was a beautiful woman; she was a great person, best nursing student there was,” Trump said. “I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They’re devastated beyond belief.”

“But she was beautiful, just so beautiful in so many ways,” the former president said. “And brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnapped and savagely murdered.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.