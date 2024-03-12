Brother of LSU Basketball Player Arrested on Multiple Charges After Jumping on Court During Melee

The brother of LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson was arrested Sunday after he barged onto the court during a brawl between LSU and South Carolina during Saturday’s SEC tournament championship game.

Trayron Milton, 24, faces charges of third-degree assault and battery and disorderly conduct, according to USA Today.

As the fourth quarter of the game, which South Carolina won 79-72, wound down, South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from Johnson, who grabbed on and was called for an intentional foul, according to ESPN.

Johnson then bumped into South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins. South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso then came to her teammate’s rescue, shoving Johnson to the floor.

At that point, video of the brawl shows Milton arriving on the court, where he shoved Cardoso.

Tempers flare in the SEC Championship between South Carolina and LSU

pic.twitter.com/twwQlq8XyU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 10, 2024



Police said that en route to the court, Milton is accused of pushing an SEC employee and stepping on her shoulders, so he could get to the court, according to Fox News.

Brother of LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson is charged with assault for role in brawl Trayron Milton, 24, was booked in Greenville, S.C., on charges of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. https://t.co/Ys9M9XDdL3 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 11, 2024

Milton then leaped over the scorer’s table to get to Cardoso. After colliding with her, he was removed by police.

Two other people tried to get to the court as the brawl took place but were prevented from doing so, police said, according to USA Today.

Reactions to the incident, which was preceded by LSU’s Angel Reese pulling Cardoso’s hair without a foul being called, varied widely.

Full answer from Dawn Staley when asked about the final minutes of the game. Says she doesn’t want the people tuning into women’s basketball to think that’s “our game.” Includes Flau’jae Johnson’s apology to Staley after the game: “She’s a really good person.” pic.twitter.com/FAwLAT54T7 — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) March 10, 2024

As a person at my STATUS, sometimes you have to walk away from certain situations. Mind you the play before that I had rolled my ankle AGAIN and was already walking to the bench. I ALWAYS ride for mine. I’m super proud of this team & super excited for march. #geauxtigers 💜💛 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 11, 2024

I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my… — Kamilla_Cardoso (@Kamillascsilva) March 10, 2024

Milton was in the Greenville County, South Carolina, jail as of Monday, but online records show he was not in jail on Tuesday.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley issued an apology after the incident, according to ESPN.

“For us playing a part in that, that’s not who we are,” said. “That’s not what we’re about.”

She said, however, that the pushing and shoving “didn’t come from an ugly place.”

