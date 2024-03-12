Share
Brother of LSU Basketball Player Arrested on Multiple Charges After Jumping on Court During Melee

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2024 at 7:52am
The brother of LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson was arrested Sunday after he barged onto the court during a brawl between LSU and South Carolina during Saturday’s SEC tournament championship game.

Trayron Milton, 24, faces charges of third-degree assault and battery and disorderly conduct, according to USA Today.

As the fourth quarter of the game, which South Carolina won 79-72, wound down, South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from Johnson, who grabbed on and was called for an intentional foul, according to ESPN.

Johnson then bumped into South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins. South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso then came to her teammate’s rescue, shoving Johnson to the floor.

At that point, video of the brawl shows Milton arriving on the court, where he shoved Cardoso.

Police said that en route to the court, Milton is accused of pushing an SEC employee and stepping on her shoulders, so he could get to the court, according to Fox News.

Should Trayron Milton be banned from attending NCAA games?

Milton then leaped over the scorer’s table to get to Cardoso. After colliding with her, he was removed by police.

Two other people tried to get to the court as the brawl took place but were prevented from doing so, police said, according to USA Today.

Reactions to the incident, which was preceded by LSU’s Angel Reese pulling Cardoso’s hair without a foul being called, varied widely.

Milton was in the Greenville County, South Carolina, jail as of Monday, but online records show he was not in jail on Tuesday.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley issued an apology after the incident, according to ESPN.

“For us playing a part in that, that’s not who we are,” said. “That’s not what we’re about.”

She said, however, that the pushing and shoving “didn’t come from an ugly place.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
