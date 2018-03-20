The Western Journal

Broward Deputy Slept in Cruiser at School Cruz Attacked

By Randy DeSoto
March 20, 2018 at 4:40pm

A Broward County sheriff positioned at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida has been suspended for sleeping in his squad car.

The suspension came the same day two students from the high school were arrested for bringing weapons to school and a third is being evaluated for making online threats, WPTV reported.

A student found Deputy Moises Carotti asleep in his marked squad car at just after 5 p.m. on Monday near the site of the mass shooting last month that left 17 dead.

The student told another sheriff on campus of his discovery, who then found Carotti sleeping and informed his superiors.

Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters another deputy was sent to the location to replace Carotti.

Carotti has been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

The Sun Sentinel reported 18-year-old Jordan Salter was arrested on Tuesday at Marjory Stoneman after pulling a two-inch black knife from her bra during a disagreement with a fellow student.

Additionally, 17-year-old Gavin Stricker brandished a 9-inch knife on one of the school’s buses on Monday

Further, a sophomore “was hospitalized for a mental-health evaluation after deputies learned he had posted photos of himself on Snapchat with a gun in his waistband along with images of bullets, according to the sheriff’s office,” according to the Sun Sentinel.

“Both photos contained threatening messages, with one directed to somebody named ‘Josh,” the sheriff’s office said,” according to the new outlet.

The student faces a misdemeanor charge for committing a social media threat.

On Tuesday, Gov. Rick Scott sent a letter to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel calling for the placement of armed law enforcement officers at all entrances to the high school.

“Recent events at the school have demonstrated the need for additional security measures to be implemented,” Scott said.

“Parents, students and teachers have recently endured one of the worst tragedies in Florida history. They must be assured that every necessary step is being taken to increase safety and ensure no unauthorized people are allowed on campus,” the governor added.

