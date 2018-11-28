SECTIONS
Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes Cashes In, Will Receive Nearly $130k in Yearly Pensions

Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes is pictured in a Nov. 10 file photo.Joe Skipper/Getty ImagesBroward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes might be leaving her office in January, but she's got a pretty cushy landing ahead. According to the Sun-Sentinel, Snipes will be collecting combined pensions of almost $130,000 a year. Snipes is pictured here in a file photo from Nov. 10. (Joe Skipper / Getty Images)

By Steven Beyer
at 8:25am
Brenda Snipes may be stepping down from her position as Broward County elections supervisor, but that won’t stop her from receiving nearly $11,000 a month in pension benefits, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

When Snipes resigns in January, she will be receiving a state pension of $58,560 from her time as an educator earlier in her career and will add nearly $71,000 a year to that for her service as an elected official.

While state officials haven’t officially given a statement on the amount of her pension, the Sun-Sentinel determined that based on “salary information and state retirement rules,” Snipes will add $5,909 for her 15 years as Broward Elections Supervisor.

Moreover, she will also be eligible for a cost-of-living increase every year of between 2 and 3 percent.

The annual increase will add thousands to her pension.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Snipes currently makes $178,865 a year for her role as Broward elections supervisor.

In addition to the large salary, she’s already been receiving a pension of $4,880 a month from being a teacher and a school administrator.

The Sun-Sentinel reported that neither Snipes nor her lawyer have commented regarding the state of her pension.

Snipes resigned in mid-November after receiving scrutiny for how she handled the voting and recounts in the 2018 midterm elections.

Her office caused a backlog of issues after the election, including losing ballots during the recount, opening provisional early-voting ballots without approval from the canvassing board and missing the recount deadline.

The Sun-Sentinel reported thousands of voters could have missed out on voting for the highly contested match for the Senate seat between Florida Gov. Rick Scott and incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson due to the way the ballots were designed.

The choices for the Senate seat had a “placement under a lengthy set of instructions,” which may have caused many voters to just miss the option.

Snipes’ job performance as the elections supervisor has caused some in Florida, however, to sour on fact that she will be receiving such a high pension.

Dominic Calabro, president and CEO of Florida Tax Watch, told the Sentinel, “While she’s entitled to it, a lot of Floridians are resentful of it.”

“It really raises the question, on top of everything else, why she’s being excessively compensated for doing a poor job,” Calabro added. “That’s the added insult to injury.

“It just leaves additional salt in the wound.”

