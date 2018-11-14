Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes said that it’s now “time to move on” from overseeing election results the day after former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush called for her removal.

On Monday, Bush tweeted, “There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process.”

“Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts,” he added.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine echoed Bush’s sentiments, saying, “I think at this point she should probably think about retiring. She shouldn’t run the next election.”

Snipes has been criticized for her role in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial recounts following the midterm election on Nov. 6.

Snipes has had a long history of troubled elections.

In 2004, 58,000 mail-in ballots weren’t delivered to voters. According to the Sun-Sentinel, election officials were left “to scramble to send new ones.”

In 2012, the office once again became the source of controversy after over 1,000 ballots were discovered a week after the election had ended.

Her office also violated election law in 2016 when the primary election results were posted on the office’s website before the polls had closed.

In 2018, a court ruled that Snipes had broken the law after she destroyed ballots from the 2016 election just 12 months after the election rather than the 22 months required by federal law.

On top of this, the county has been plagued with long lines at the polls and usually counts votes long after the polls have closed.

Snipes was re-elected in 2016 and is supposed to serve a four-year term, but according to the Sun-Sentinel, she responded to Bush’s comments and said, “I think I have served the purpose that I came here for, which was to provide a credible election product for our members.”

Last week, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters that Snipes should be removed from office.

“She’s certainly a candidate for removal,” he said. “This is not one bad cycle, this is a pattern.”

