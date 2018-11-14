SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

By Steven Beyer
at 9:45am
Print

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes said that it’s now “time to move on” from overseeing election results the day after former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush called for her removal.

On Monday, Bush tweeted, “There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process.”

“Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts,” he added.

TRENDING: Here Are 12 Potential Trump Nominees for the Newly Vacated Attorney General Position

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine echoed Bush’s sentiments, saying, “I think at this point she should probably think about retiring. She shouldn’t run the next election.”

Snipes has been criticized for her role in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial recounts following the midterm election on Nov. 6.

Snipes has had a long history of troubled elections.

In 2004, 58,000 mail-in ballots weren’t delivered to voters. According to the Sun-Sentinel, election officials were left “to scramble to send new ones.”

Do you think Snipes should step down from her position?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In 2012, the office once again became the source of controversy after over 1,000 ballots were discovered a week after the election had ended.

Her office also violated election law in 2016 when the primary election results were posted on the office’s website before the polls had closed.

In 2018, a court ruled that Snipes had broken the law after she destroyed ballots from the 2016 election just 12 months after the election rather than the 22 months required by federal law.

On top of this, the county has been plagued with long lines at the polls and usually counts votes long after the polls have closed.

Snipes was re-elected in 2016 and is supposed to serve a four-year term, but according to the Sun-Sentinel, she responded to Bush’s comments and said, “I think I have served the purpose that I came here for, which was to provide a credible election product for our members.”

RELATED: Top FL County Election Official Illegally Let People Vote Over Fax, Email

Last week, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told reporters that Snipes should be removed from office.

“She’s certainly a candidate for removal,” he said. “This is not one bad cycle, this is a pattern.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

First lady Melania TrumpChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania Trump Publicly Calls for White House Official To Be Removed

Michael Bastasch

Climate change activists take part in a sit-in Tuesday outside Rep. Nancy Pelosi's office.Sunrise Movement / Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez, Activists Occupy Nancy Pelosi’s Office and Start Making Demands

Nick Givas

Mike HuckabeeABC News screen shot

Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Randy DeSoto

Illegal immigrants climb fence in MexicoGuillermo Arias / Getty Images

Caravan Hits US-Mexico Border, Members Immediately Start Climbing Fence

Steven Beyer

Dr. Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, makes a statement during a canvassing board meeting on Nov. 10, 2018.Joe Skipper / Getty Images

Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

Jack Davis

Runs of an ancient church.Fox News screen shot

Archaeologists Thrilled by Discovery of Ancient ‘Jesus Face’ Painting

Steven Beyer

Kat Timpf speaks on Fox NewsFox News / YouTube screen shot

Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Tim Pearce

Former President Barack Obama in a file photo from 2016.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.