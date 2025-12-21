Brown Recluse Spider Bite Leaves Woman Virtually Paralyzed: 'I Couldn't Feed Myself'

A woman hospitalized after a spider bite says her life changed almost instantly, leaving her unable to walk, eat, or care for herself for weeks.

The case was detailed in a report from the U.K. outlet the Daily Mirror, which described the severe physical toll following a bite from a brown recluse spider.

While many fear spiders, only a small number of species are considered dangerous to humans.

According to the Burke Museum in Seattle, Washington, nearly all spiders have venom, but only about 25 species are regarded as dangerous. Among those, the effects of bites tend to vary widely from individual to individual.

In this case, the woman, who posts on social media under the name Mynitas, was bitten by a brown recluse spider and later hospitalized.

The Daily Mirror reported that she spent two weeks in the hospital in May following the bite.

The brown recluse’s venom is necrotic, meaning it can cause tissue to die off and, in some cases, cause large and painful wounds that are slow to heal.

On TikTok, the woman described the rapid decline in her condition after the bite.

“One day I was perfectly fine, and then… BOOM,” she wrote, explaining that she could not walk, feed herself, or even keep her eyes open.

WARNING: Some viewers might find the following images disturbing.

#blessed ♬ original sound – iamHARMM 🦋✨ @mynitas Something so unexpected happened to me on May 17th, 2025. I found myself hospitalized for two weeks— just now being released. I was completely dependent on others to do what I once took for granted. But let me tell you, GOD! I have a testimony like no other. There is no one who can convince me that prayer doesn’t work or that my God isn’t a healer. My God is AWESOME—a way-maker, a miracle-worker. He is my ALL. One day I was perfectly fine, and then… BOOM. I couldn’t walk on my own, couldn’t feed myself, couldn’t wash myself & couldn’t even keep my eyes open. I lost my independence overnight. My heart rate was stuck between 140-160 for days laying down in the hospital bed while my oxygen levels dropped dangerously low. Things got so bad, my hemoglobin plummeted to 3, and I had to be intubated for days-not even knowing what’s happening to me. My body was literally fighting itself from within. But GOD. His grace carried me. He knew exactly who to have in that room with me and exactly how he would pull me through. I’m so incredibly grateful. To everyone who prayed, called, texted, checked in—your love did not go unnoticed. To those who stayed at the hospital with me, my family, my friends, my ships, my Sorors—thank you from the bottom of my heart. There were times I was barely aware of what was happening, or even incoherent but you showed up. You were there. Whether from near or far, you made sure I felt loved. And the nurses? Absolute angels. Every single shift. The doctors were incredible. And my parents… I don’t even have words. My mom and dad stayed with me every single night, never leaving my side. Just thinking about it brings me to tears 🥹❤️🫶🏾. Thank you, Mom and Dad for not leaving me and staying overnight in the uncomfortable hospital seats to be there for me. I love you so much. I may have lost a few weeks, but thank God I have days to look forward to now—because hallelujah, He got me up! 🙌🏾 Road to recovery 🫶🏾💐 #mygod

“I couldn’t feed myself,” she wrote.

She wrote that her independence was lost overnight as her heart rate remained dangerously high while her oxygen levels dropped to dangerous levels.

According to her account, she was also intubated for several days.

She described being barely aware of what was happening during the worst of her symptoms.

In a follow-up video, she shared footage showing her skin peeling across her body, similar to a severe sunburn.

@mynitas Thr culprit.. A Brown Recluse Spider.. I was bit by this venomous deadly thing & it also made my entire body shed literally from head to toe. I felt like a snake and looked like a web. That thing is small in size but mighty in destruction. BUT MY GOD is the MIGHTEST! I was shedding for weeks 😫 Glad that’s over! ♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

She wrote that the shedding lasted for weeks and described the spider as “small in size but mighty in destruction.”

The TikTok posts did not describe where the bite or the treatment occurred.

However, according to the Cleveland Clinic, brown recluse spiders can be found in the Southeastern and Midwestern of the U.S. They like dark, cluttered areas and their bites can often cause unpredictable side effects.

The clinic advises that if bitten, keep the wound clean, apply cold compresses, elevate the area, and seek medical care for severe symptoms.

The University of Kentucky Department of Entomology recommends barrier sprays around homes to reduce the chances of a spider entering your home, especially during warmer months.

