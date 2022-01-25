Brown: Turn off the Liberal Media, Pass the Ivermectin and Let's Get Back to Old-Fashioned American Hope

Clay Clark recently brought his Reawaken America tour to Phoenix. I was eager to speak there. Let me explain why.

During the dark days of COVID lockdowns, we were all told to huddle around our televisions waiting for the latest proclamation from Lord Anthony Fauci about how we were to sacrifice our latest freedom in the noble cause of slowing the spread.

Having worked in the media for 42 years, I can honestly admit I’ve never seen a time when the echo chamber was so unchallenged.

Everyone from former President Donald Trump to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders gave us the same message: Line up and be vaccinated. Stay home and obey the experts. The chorus from left to right was nearly unanimous.

There were voices of warning. They were faint and they were hard to hear. To hear them, you had to really listen closely. You had to be a real contrarian.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a businessman named Clay Clark was upset about the devastation which had been unleashed on his customers. He had a podcast about business issues which morphed into a daily call to end the lockdown madness.

Why was it safe to go to Walmart and Home Depot, but it wasn’t safe to go to your local sundries store or convenience shop?

This unlikely leader of the resistance decided to speak out. He spoke at first to help his clients, to help them navigate the difficulties of the shutdown. But like a candle in the darkness of COVID, Clark’s activities could be seen for miles.

When Tulsa leaders said people were not allowed to meet in person, he started opening his office on Thursday nights as a means of educating people desperate to rebuild their lives. Some local gospel ministers, upset that their churches were still closed, also participated.

Anti-lockdown activists from around the country and even the world connected with Clark and a movement was born. One national leader who noticed Clark’s activities was Gen. Michael Flynn.

When Clark’s office could no longer hold the crowds, he rented a nearby church and held a three-day conference in April 2021. He invited Flynn and a host of other podcasters, ministers and alternative journalists to join him for the weekend in Tulsa.

I made the trip and admit I had never seen such an unlikely group of speakers. Doctors with COVID-19 treatment protocols were on the agenda with evangelists, podcasters, alternative medicine advocates and even election fraud experts coming to explain the 2020 election.

Actor Jim Caviezel shared the spotlight with musicians including Ricky Skaggs who came to blow the shofar, an ancient Israeli war trumpet made from a ram’s horn.

Between the speakers, we feasted on Clark’s commentary, a combination of DJ energy and an effervescent talk show host.

Advice on how to stop COVID with easily obtained drugs and keep yourself out of the hospital was front and center. More nuisance presentations on how to protect your business and finances mixed with spiritual guidance on how not to succumb to despair and COVID lockdown depression.

I found the whole event a refreshing anti-establishment festival. I hadn’t felt this invigorated since a Tea Party rally.

Since April 2021, Clark has held eight similar conferences at venues coast to coast. I have spoken at four and hope to gather at more in the months ahead.

I don’t know about you, but I am tired of the hopeless drivel of the demigods of doom plastered on television 24/7. I have turned them off. Pass the ivermectin, I am headed out to another Clay Clark Reawaken America Conference for a dose of good old-fashioned American hope.

Clark’s next rally is in Canton, Ohio, on Feb. 18 and 19. You can find more information here.

