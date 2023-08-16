Bruce Springsteen Abruptly Cancels Concerts After 'Having Been Taken Ill'

Rocker Bruce Springsteen abruptly canceled two concerts scheduled for this week in Pennsylvania with little explanation on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, it was announced the 73-year-old had nixed two shows at the last minute scheduled for Wednesday and Friday in Philadelphia.

The statement said the “Glory Days” singer had “taken ill.”

Both concerts were scheduled for the same venue — Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement on his account read.

The statement concluded, “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

On StubHub, both shows are listed as “postponed” but no date for their rescheduling has been announced.

The singer’s next scheduled show following the canceled Philadelphia concerts is on Aug. 25 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Springsteen will then play three shows in his native state of New Jersey in East Rutherford from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

His current tour is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 18 in Kanata, Canada.

It is unclear if Springsteen will add the two Philadelphia shows to the back end of the schedule.

Springsteen grabbed headlines in May in Amsterdam when he lost his balance and fell on stage during a concert.

Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night🇳🇱 – May 27, 2023#brucespringsteen #Springsteen pic.twitter.com/VqIf0gbuhk — HellesBruceCorner (@JustMyBSCorner) May 28, 2023

The far-left musician and Democratic Party activist was uninjured in the fall.

Two months before his fall in Europe, Springsteen was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden. The same month, the singer canceled other shows due to a mystery illness.

As he awarded the rocker the medal, Biden told him, “Bruce, some people are just born to run, man.”

