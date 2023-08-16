Share
News

Bruce Springsteen Abruptly Cancels Concerts After 'Having Been Taken Ill'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 16, 2023 at 3:20pm
Share

Rocker Bruce Springsteen abruptly canceled two concerts scheduled for this week in Pennsylvania with little explanation on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, it was announced the 73-year-old had nixed two shows at the last minute scheduled for Wednesday and Friday in Philadelphia.

The statement said the “Glory Days” singer had “taken ill.”

Both concerts were scheduled for the same venue — Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement on his account read.

Trending:
Georgia Court Website Posts Document with 13 Charges Against Trump - And Then Deletes It

The statement concluded, “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

On StubHub, both shows are listed as “postponed” but no date for their rescheduling has been announced.

Are you a fan of Bruce Springsteen’s music?

The singer’s next scheduled show following the canceled Philadelphia concerts is on Aug. 25 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Springsteen will then play three shows in his native state of New Jersey in East Rutherford from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

His current tour is scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 18 in Kanata, Canada.

It is unclear if Springsteen will add the two Philadelphia shows to the back end of the schedule.

Springsteen grabbed headlines in May in Amsterdam when he lost his balance and fell on stage during a concert.

Related:
Crowd Roars as Oliver Anthony Opens Show with Bible Verse Foretelling Fall of the 'Wicked'

The far-left musician and Democratic Party activist was uninjured in the fall.

Two months before his fall in Europe, Springsteen was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden. The same month, the singer canceled other shows due to a mystery illness.

As he awarded the rocker the medal, Biden told him, “Bruce, some people are just born to run, man.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Sick New Detail Emerges About What Biden Did to Gold Star Families After Afghanistan Disaster
Bruce Springsteen Abruptly Cancels Concerts After 'Having Been Taken Ill'
Aldi, Winn-Dixie, and Harveys Reach 'Merger Agreement' That Will Impact 400 Stores in the South
Dianne Feinstein's Daughter Says Her Mom Is Victim of Elder Abuse: Report
Ford CEO Received 'Reality Check' After Taking Electric F-150 Lightning on Road Trip
See more...

Conversation