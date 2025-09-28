Bruce Springsteen Blasts Democrats' Inability to Talk to Normal People: We Need an 'Effective Alternative Party'

Leftist rocker Bruce Springsteen recently criticized Democrats’ inability to connect with Americans.

In an interview with TIME published Thursday, Springsteen served the usual fare regarding his disdain for President Donald Trump and his supporters.

At one point, however, he broke character and began criticizing the left.

“A lot of people bought into his lies,” Springsteen said about Trump. “He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day.”

TIME asked him about his beef with Trump over the summer.

In May, Trump shredded Springsteen on Truth Social for criticizing him while touring the U.K.

From Bruce Springsteen on Instagram : “Tonight, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band opened their Land of Hope & Dreams Tour in Manchester, England. Bruce launched this run of shows with three statements about the situation in the United States, with comments preceding his… pic.twitter.com/MyjYsuWaKX — Тhibaut (@CosmicKid_) May 14, 2025

Trump called Springsteen “dumb as a rock” and said he was a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump wrote to Truth Social on May 16.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” he said.

Springsteen told TIME it didn’t bother him.

“I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me,” he said. “He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”

But Springsteen took his answer in another direction shortly after.

“We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party, or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people,” he told TIME.

Springsteen isn’t the only leftist who thinks Democrats are speaking another language.

In August, the liberal think tank Third Way wrote a memo to Democrats urging them to stop using alienating rhetoric. The memo listed dozens of words and expressions only radical leftists are using.

“We are putting a spotlight on the language we use that puts a wall between us and everyday people of all races, religions, and ethnicities. These are words that people simply do not say, yet they hear them from Democrats,” the Aug. 22 memo read.

The list included terms like “privilege,” “person who immigrated,” “pregnant people,” “subverting norms,” “cultural appropriation,” “systems of oppression,” “radical transparency,” and many others.

“To please the few, we have alienated the many — especially on culture issues, where our language sounds superior, haughty and arrogant,” the memo read.

