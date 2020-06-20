The novel coronavirus has taken so much from millions of people.

Many have lost their jobs, but even more devastating, many have lost loved ones from the virus itself and the complications that have come with it.

On Wednesday, rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen dedicated an entire episode of his SiriusXM show, “From My Home to Yours,” to speak out about the havoc the virus has wreaked on the United States and the “shamed response” from the nation’s leaders.

During the episode titled “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray,” Springsteen criticized President Donald Trump several times within the hour and before signing off, the artist warned his listeners that “Judgment Day is coming.”

“The election is only months away,” he said. “Vote. God help us all. Vote before it’s too late.”

Bruce is hosting a new episode of “From My Home To Yours” on E Street Radio & The @SiriusXM app. Listen to “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray” now: https://t.co/28cleK4NYY pic.twitter.com/trGCRdq9iv — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 17, 2020

Shortly after the episode began, Springsteen directly addressed Trump, calling for him to “put on a f—ing mask.”

“With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country,” he said. “Put on a f—ing mask.”

After Springsteen called out the president for his handling of the virus, the artist began his “rock and roll requiem” with Bob Dylan’s “Disease of Conceit,” followed by several songs with a similar sentiment.

The 1989 Dylan hit seems to directly correlate to Springsteen’s topics of pain, sickness and bitterness toward the U.S. leaders.

“There’s a whole lot of people dying tonight from the disease of conceit. Whole lot of people crying tonight from the disease of conceit. Comes right out of nowhere and you’re down for the count. From the outside world, the pressure will mount. Turn you into a piece of meat, the disease of conceit,” the song says in the third verse.

Springsteen told his listeners that the overwhelming events of 2020, and the government leaders’ reactions, have frustrated him.

“With 100,000-plus Americans dying over the last few months, and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’ve been simply [angered],” Springsteen said.

“Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

This isn’t the first time that Springsteen has been vocal about his disapproval of Trump over the years.

Last year, Springsteen told USA Today’s Gayle King that Trump doesn’t quite understand “what it means to be American.”

“The stewardship of the nation … has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. … And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American,” Springsteen told King.

The artist also performed during Hillary Clinton’s Philadelphia rally on the eve of the 2016 election, where he also bashed Trump.

“This is a man whose vision is limited to little beyond himself, who has the profound lack of decency that would allow him to prioritize his own interests and ego before American democracy itself,” Springsteen said at the rally.

“Somebody who would be willing to damage our long-cherished and admired system rather than look to himself for the reasons behind his own epic failure. And that’s unforgivable. Tomorrow, those ideas and that campaign is going down.”

Springsteen’s episode, “Volume 6: Down to the River to Pray,” will be available for free listening on SiriusXM through Tuesday. You can find the broadcast times here.

