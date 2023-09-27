Bruce Springsteen Forced to Cancel Remaining 2023 Shows While Dealing with Medical Issues

Singer Bruce Springsteen has canceled his remaining 2023 concert dates for medical reasons.

The “Born in the USA” singer announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was canceling the concerts on the advice of his doctor.

Springsteen plans to reschedule all the canceled concerts in 2024 and at the same venues, so that current ticket holders can attend.

Anyone unable to make the concert on the new date will have 30 days to get their money back.

Springsteen had already announced a number of concert cancellations earlier in the year.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in the statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. pic.twitter.com/rMgZZsKcfo — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 27, 2023

Responses to the announcement were generally supportive.

Get well Bruce. Wishing you a speedy and full recovery. Can’t wait to see you in Toronto in 2024! — Noam Samson (@NoamJSamson) September 27, 2023

Worst pain in my life was when I had a perforated peptic ulcer. I had been ignoring my symptoms for awhile, so didn’t even know I had an ulcer until waking up from emergency surgery. Doc told me I very well could’ve died. So glad Bruce is not being foolish like I was. Get Well! — Vallikat (@Vallikat) September 27, 2023

Please get well. Focus on that. I’m so disappointed but I’m going to show a little faith; there’s magic in the night. — Lisa Bednarski (@LisaBednarski) September 27, 2023

Last year, Springsteen had seen backlash over high ticket prices caused by Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing model” that allows prices to rise as demand for tickets goes up.

According to Fox News reporting at the time, Springsteen called the tickets “very affordable” and joked about offering refunds.

“I know it was unpopular with some fans,” he said. “But if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back.”

Should Bruce Springsteen give refunds to all customers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (50 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) and naproxen sodium (Aleve).”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.