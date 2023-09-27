Share
Bruce Springsteen Forced to Cancel Remaining 2023 Shows While Dealing with Medical Issues

 By George C. Upper III  September 27, 2023 at 1:49pm
Singer Bruce Springsteen has canceled his remaining 2023 concert dates for medical reasons.

The “Born in the USA” singer announced on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was canceling the concerts on the advice of his doctor.

Springsteen plans to reschedule all the canceled concerts in 2024 and at the same venues, so that current ticket holders can attend.

Anyone unable to make the concert on the new date will have 30 days to get their money back.

Springsteen had already announced a number of concert cancellations earlier in the year.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in the statement. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Responses to the announcement were generally supportive.

Last year, Springsteen had seen backlash over high ticket prices caused by Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing model” that allows prices to rise as demand for tickets goes up.

According to Fox News reporting at the time, Springsteen called the tickets “very affordable” and joked about offering refunds.

“I know it was unpopular with some fans,” he said. “But if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back.”

“Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) and naproxen sodium (Aleve).”

Conversation