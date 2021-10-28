Leftists talk about unity and then routinely sow seeds of discontent. It’s a habit they don’t want to break. They want no peace.

Former President Barrack Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen casually fell into the habit in a recent interview on CBS.

In the interview, Obama said, “In an ideal world, what Bruce and Clarence portrayed on stage was essentially a reconciliation, right? And redemption. But most of your audiences were primarily white. And they can love Clarence when he’s on stage, but if they ran into him in a bar, suddenly the N-word comes out.”

Springsteen’s reply was a nod of the head and “Yeah,” as if most of his fans are (or were) vile racists.

WOW. Barack Obama can’t Help Himself. He says BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FANS loved Clarence Clemons but only “on-stage”–if the “primarily white audience” ran into Clarence at a bar, they’d call him THE N-WORD. Barack–you don’t have a damn CLUE about this country. pic.twitter.com/X4xwQU5ld8 — Greg Kelly–LET’S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) October 26, 2021

Clarence Clemons, known as “The Big Man,” was a highly talented saxophonist who played with Springsteen’s E Street Band from 1972 until his death in 2011. He also put out several solo albums and had a hit single, “You’re a Friend of Mine,” with Jackson Browne. Furthermore, he played a wonderful rendition of the national anthem.

Isn’t it a wonder that Clemons achieved all of this in a rabidly racist society? I wonder if Clemons would appreciate being touted for the color of his skin rather than his talent as a musician.

The U.S. has had problems with racism in the past, and the problem, hopefully to a lesser and lesser extent, will continue in the future. We live in a fallen world, and there will always be dark forces lurking about. But there is plenty of good in the world as well.

We don’t have it nearly as bad as Samwise Gamgee did in The Lord of the Rings. He kept up the fight for good, as do the great majority of Americans today.

To suggest that a “primarily white audience” would automatically use the N-word if Clemons walked into a bar is absurd. If the word was employed, it would have had to have been whispered to avoid the wrath of the overwhelming number of fans — white, black, brown or purple — who would have rushed to Clemons’ defense.

If so many white people were racists, Springsteen would have been pressured to kick Clemons out of the band. For Springsteen to throw his fans under the bus with a nod of the head at the behest of race-baiting Barrack Obama is beyond insulting. It is, in fact, racist against white and black people because it stereotypes human beings by the color of their skin. It is racist to all people. We all have skin. All skin has color.

Shame on Springsteen and Obama.

Remember, though, in a fallen world, we are all guilty to some extent. It can be hard to admit, but it’s true.

People like Barrack Obama and Bruce Springsteen act as if they are above all guilt, above us all, with their habitual virtue signaling. In reality, they are purveyors of hatred and division. They want no peace. There’s nothing for them to gain there.

Leftists project themselves as the would-be the rulers of a coming utopia. The kind of behavior shown here by Obama and Springsteen can lead only to perdition.

Don’t follow them into the pit.

