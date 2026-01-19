Bruce Springsteen Pauses Concert to Deliver Vulgar Anti-ICE Message

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, a prominent mouthpiece for leftist propaganda, should put his words into action.

Better yet, to avoid both hypocrisy and deceit, maybe speak some truthful words for a change.

In a video posted Sunday to the social media platform X, Springsteen paused in the middle of a concert to tell a series of lies about both Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Renee Good, who lost her life in a Jan. 7 ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

More broadly, Springsteen’s rant parroted leftist talking points.

“If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it…” Springsteen began as some in the audience started to cheer.

Apparently the longtime singer failed to detect the irony in speaking those words while protesting enforcement of federal immigration laws. Either way, like most insufferable celebrities, Springsteen proceeded with his political rant, unhindered by self-awareness.

“If you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens…” he continued.

“If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president — and as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Springsteen then dedicated the ensuing song to Good.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Bruce Springsteen: “If you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens. If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercizing your American right to protest, then send a message to this… pic.twitter.com/9DguCi8UJ6 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 18, 2026

Of course, the only truth in Springsteen’s comments appeared in that final line. Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis did indeed demand that ICE “get the f*** out” of that city.

Frey, however, has no say in the matter. After all, under the Constitution, the power to make immigration laws resides exclusively with Congress, while the executive branch enforces them.

Thus, it makes no difference how many virtue-signaling, beta-male, pip-squeak mayors protest ICE’s presence in their cities. President Donald Trump has a constitutional obligation to enforce immigration laws, whether they like it or not.

That brings us back to Springsteen’s rant. Consider the precise words he used.

Invading. Springsteen alleged that ICE agents have invaded American cities. But ICE agents, unlike the illegal immigrants they arrest, qualify as U.S. citizens. Moreover, as we have seen, they have a constitutional obligation to enforce federal immigration laws throughout the United States.

Gestapo. Springsteen likened ICE agents to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s secret police. Again, ICE exists to enforce laws made by the people’s elected representatives. This was simply another leftist smear. When in doubt and out of ideas, compare Trump and his supporters to Nazis!

Murdered. Indisputable video evidence showed Good physically obstructing ICE agents with her vehicle. When an agent ordered her out of the vehicle, she apparently tried to flee the scene. When she did, her vehicle struck another ICE agent, who opened fire. Good was killed, but she was not “murdered.”

Protest. Had Good wanted to “protest” in the traditional sense, she could have done so to her heart’s content. Instead, she used her vehicle to hinder an ICE operation, refused direct orders from law enforcement, and then threatened an agent’s life with her vehicle.

Having unpacked Springsteen’s lies, let us now invite Springsteen to take meaningful action.

For instance, readers interested in learning about the famous entertainer’s many properties in his home state of New Jersey, including his current sprawling 400-acre farm in Colt’s Neck, “known for its luxury equestrian estates,” may do so in the YouTube video below.

Of course, no conservative begrudges Springsteen his gargantuan estate. After all, he made music that many people wanted to hear. If that achievement resulted in commercial success, then who but Springsteen should reap the profits?

(Ironically, the very leftists whom he supports would argue that the state should take those profits.)

However, we do not appreciate Springsteen for his anti-ICE rant and his insulation from the consequences of his rhetoric. No doubt the longtime singer would call the police on anyone who tried to enter his estate unlawfully. Yet he denies us the right to do the same with our country, even when failing to do so would mean — and has meant — the deaths of innocent Americans.

In short, Springsteen should open his home to illegal aliens. Otherwise, he should stand aside and say “thank you” while ICE protects everyone, including him and his fellow liberals, from the folly of their own open-borders madness.

