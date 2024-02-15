Share
Brutal Admission: Prosecutor Entangled with Anti-Trump DA Fani Willis Admits She Made Cash Reimbursement to Him for Vacations

 By Randy DeSoto  February 15, 2024 at 3:28pm
Fulton County lead prosecutor Nathan Wade testified Thursday that District Attorney Fani Willis paid him back in cash for the trips that they took together while they were dating.

Willis hired Wade to help prosecute Fulton County’s 2020 election interference case being brought against former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants.

Willis has been accused of personally benefiting financially from the high salary she gave him in the form of lavish personal trips they took together, such as to Belize; Napa Valley, California; and Aruba.

She said that they split expenses evenly on the trips.

The New York Post reported last month that Wade received $250 per hour, and the total payments to his law office in 2022 and 2023 totaled $653,880, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

Willis and Wade wrote in court filings that their romantic relationship did not begin until 2022, after Willis had hired Wade to serve as special prosecutor in November 2021.

However, Robin Yeartie, a former friend and employee of Fulton County, testified Thursday that the relationship began in 2019.

When Wade took the stand, he denied it.

Is Fani Willis corrupt?

Asked by defense lawyer Ashleigh Merchant, when his relationship with Willis began, Wade responded, “Early 2022 … around March.”

He further testified that he paid for all the vacations they took together on his business card, but Willis then paid him back for her portion of the trip.

When Merchant asked where he deposited the funds, Wade responded that she paid him in cash.

He further stated he did not deposit the money and thus had no bank records of the transactions, according to The Hill.

Merchant later asked Willis how she accessed cash to pay Wade, suggesting there would be bank records from ATM or other cash withdrawals.

Willis responded that she took it from her home.

“I always have cash at the house … all my life,” Willis said.

She later testified that she gave Wade cash only perhaps four times.

“Probably the most money I ever handed him was $2,500, the least amount of money I handed him was probably between $500 and $1,000 dollars,” Willis said.

Thursday’s hearing is to determine whether Willis and Wade should be disqualified from continuing on in the election interference case, given their alleged misconduct.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Conversation