Brutal: Eagles Fans Turn on Philadelphia Mayor as She Tries to Hog Spotlight at Super Bowl Parade

It was Valentine’s Day, and it’s supposed to be the City of Brotherly Love — but not for you, mayor.

Soaring Philadelphia Eagles fans clipped the wings of one of their own while celebrating the team’s impressive 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory (a win, by the way, that wasn’t even as close as that final score suggests) during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Friday.

Super Bowl parades are typically rote, celebratory street parties with very little consequence (some notable exceptions notwithstanding).

Players and coaches thank the fans, trophies are shown off, confetti is showered, beer is chugged, and someone inevitably suggests that they’ll be back to turn this championship into the beginnings of a dynasty.

What usually doesn’t happen is for some bloviating politician to suck up all the oxygen from increasingly aggravated fans who are just trying to have a good time.

And yet that’s exactly the awkward situation that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker found herself in on Friday.

Parker, something of a notorious figure among Eagles faithful (more on this shortly), joined a chorus of speakers who were trying to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

That, in and of itself, is totally fine. But it shouldn’t take more than 30 seconds to spout off “Go Eagles! Philly rules!”

Parker, a proud Democrat, somehow managed to eat up over five entire minutes of speaking time for, as one X user puts it, an indecipherable “wacky word salad“:

LOL Philly fans hate Cherelle Parker the mayor of Philadelphia and boo her because she just won’t shut up making the superbowl win all about herself with her wacky word salad and wild shouting about haters #PhiladelphiaEagles #SuperBowlLIX #champions #parade pic.twitter.com/n8AHhCplKb — His Grace GOAT targaryen (@JasonJDaniel) February 14, 2025

And no, this isn’t professional wrestling (despite Philly’s long history with the sport), so they weren’t piping in boos or heckling.

Those are honest-to-goodness Philadelphians telling their mayor to kick rocks because nobody was here to listen to her speak (which is 100 percent correct).

Was this some sort of repudiation of the political elites? Did Philly fans just knock back too many beers? Was Parker intruding on the speaking time of an actual player?

Or do Eagles fans simply know how to hold a grudge?

Recall, Parker is the very same mayor who — astonishingly — completely butchered the spelling of “Eagles” while trying to rally fans before the Super Bowl.

Instead of chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!” Parker went viral for spelling out “E-L-G-S!”:

Gonna need the Philly Mayor to work on her “EAGLES” chant before the NFC Championship pic.twitter.com/VL5zZLzRIk — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 20, 2025

That’s the sort of grudge that Philly fans — perhaps best known for pelting Santa Claus with snowballs when they’re not being viral unhinged lunatics — absolutely cling on to.

