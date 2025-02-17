Share
Commentary
Sports
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker speaks during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl LIX Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday.
Commentary
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker speaks during the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl LIX Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday. (Chris Szagola / AP)

Brutal: Eagles Fans Turn on Philadelphia Mayor as She Tries to Hog Spotlight at Super Bowl Parade

 By Bryan Chai  February 17, 2025 at 10:12am
Share

It was Valentine’s Day, and it’s supposed to be the City of Brotherly Love — but not for you, mayor.

Soaring Philadelphia Eagles fans clipped the wings of one of their own while celebrating the team’s impressive 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory (a win, by the way, that wasn’t even as close as that final score suggests) during the team’s Super Bowl parade on Friday.

Super Bowl parades are typically rote, celebratory street parties with very little consequence (some notable exceptions notwithstanding).

Players and coaches thank the fans, trophies are shown off, confetti is showered, beer is chugged, and someone inevitably suggests that they’ll be back to turn this championship into the beginnings of a dynasty.

What usually doesn’t happen is for some bloviating politician to suck up all the oxygen from increasingly aggravated fans who are just trying to have a good time.

And yet that’s exactly the awkward situation that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker found herself in on Friday.

Parker, something of a notorious figure among Eagles faithful (more on this shortly), joined a chorus of speakers who were trying to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win.

That, in and of itself, is totally fine. But it shouldn’t take more than 30 seconds to spout off “Go Eagles! Philly rules!”

Did you watch the Super Bowl?

Parker, a proud Democrat, somehow managed to eat up over five entire minutes of speaking time for, as one X user puts it, an indecipherable “wacky word salad“:

And no, this isn’t professional wrestling (despite Philly’s long history with the sport), so they weren’t piping in boos or heckling.

Those are honest-to-goodness Philadelphians telling their mayor to kick rocks because nobody was here to listen to her speak (which is 100 percent correct).

Was this some sort of repudiation of the political elites? Did Philly fans just knock back too many beers? Was Parker intruding on the speaking time of an actual player?

Related:
The Super Bowl Crowd Reactions to Trump and Taylor Swift Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Post-Woke America

Or do Eagles fans simply know how to hold a grudge?

Recall, Parker is the very same mayor who — astonishingly — completely butchered the spelling of “Eagles” while trying to rally fans before the Super Bowl.

Instead of chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!” Parker went viral for spelling out “E-L-G-S!”:

That’s the sort of grudge that Philly fans — perhaps best known for pelting Santa Claus with snowballs when they’re not being viral unhinged lunatics —  absolutely cling on to.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Brutal: Eagles Fans Turn on Philadelphia Mayor as She Tries to Hog Spotlight at Super Bowl Parade
NFL Facing Backlash Over Game-Changing 4th Quarter Call as Chiefs Reach 3rd Straight Super Bowl
Trump Stunned by What He Finds in North Carolina, Threatens Ultimate Accountability for FEMA
CNN Engulfed in Chaos, Jim Acosta 'Threatening to Quit' Over Reassignment: Report
What Actually Makes Something 'Woke'? Highly Anticipated Video Game Sparks Massive Conservative Debate
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation