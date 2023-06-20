Brutal Justice: Guilty Teen Faces Sentence After Torturing Dad with Acid Over Missed Hair Appointment, Then Partying

A Michigan woman is facing the possibility of a life sentence after being convicted of killing her father with a dangerous chemical.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, was adjudicated guilty by a 12-person jury at the conclusion of her trial Thursday, according to the Oakland County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Imirowicz was convicted of unlawful possession or use of harmful devices/irritants causing death and domestic violence.

The defendant broke down in tears as the jurors confirmed their verdict.

Imirowicz’s charges stem from an October 2021 incident in which she threw a dangerous mix of lye and water on her 64-year-old father, Konrad Imirowicz.

The corrosive substance can inflict serious chemical burns on human skin.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz attacked her father when he told her he was too drunk to drive her to a hair care appointment before her 18th birthday party, according to People.

Konrad Imirowicz’s son, Austin, testified that she sought access to her injured father’s bank account the same night he was attacked with the chemical, according to Fox News.

He said the defendant wanted to use it to pay for a hotel room birthday party with her friends.

The victim survived for five months after the chemical attack but ultimately succumbed to his injuries in March 2022 — days after being removed from life support.

Austin Imirowicz recounted his father’s double amputations in his testimony during the four-day trial.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald called it a “tragic case” of family violence.

“The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father,” McDonald said.

“I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case.”

The teen’s sentencing is slated for July 25, according to People.

It’s unknown whether prosecutors intend to seek a life sentence for the defendant.

