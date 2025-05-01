Actor George Clooney’s wife could find herself barred from entering the United States for her work with the International Criminal Court.

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Amal Clooney — a human rights lawyer — gave legal advice to the ICC in their war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Under February’s Executive Order 14203, “Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court,” President Donald Trump asserted, the ICC “has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.

“The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.”

In response to the ICC’s work, Trump ordered, “The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members, as their entry into our Nation would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Although the Clooneys have homes in France, England, and Italy, per Fox, the actor has been spending time with his wife and children in New York City for his Broadway play, “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

Amal Clooney was born in Lebanon but raised in Great Britain.

The U.K. Foreign Office recently warned her that any work with the ICC could cause problems for her entry due to Trump’s order.

Of course, Clooney himself is American born, but this could mean he needs to travel elsewhere to see his wife.

In July, Clooney spoke about the Democrats needing a new candidate in a New York Times Op-Ed as he openly stated what so many Americans already knew: Then-President Joe Biden was not going to have any chance of beating Trump.

The actor is a longtime Democrat, and news of how Trump’s decision impacts his marriage probably won’t make him change parties any time soon.

On the one hand, it is hard to not feel some sympathy for a man and his wife in this situation.

Children need their parents, and the couple finding it hard to be together due to Clooney’s work in New York City shouldn’t go unaddressed.

On the other hand, Clooney is a multimillionaire actor with a lavish lifestyle and multiple properties in Europe.

We aren’t talking about a working family struggling to get by whose marriage is being torn apart.

We’re talking about a wealthy Trump hating leftist.

Clooney will just have to visit his wife in Paris when he isn’t on Broadway. Trump can be so cruel.

