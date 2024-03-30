Share
Commentary

Brutal News for 'Migrant Influencer' Who Coached Illegals on How to Exploit Loopholes in US

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 30, 2024 at 12:02pm
Share

The illegal alien who instantly became infamous for his TikTok videos instructing other illegals on how to break into American homes and then steal them from their owners by squatting in them has finally earned some comeuppance.

This hate-filled “online influencer” who was urging migrants to break even more of our laws, to steal from Americans, destroy our properties and generally impose more mayhem on America, is now doing a little squatting of his own — squatting in a jail cell, that is.

You may recall the story last week of TikTok user Leonel Moreno, an illegal alien from Venezuela, who began posting videos about “invading a house in United States” and invoking “squatter’s rights” to live rent free in someone else’s property.

In one of his videos, he told other illegal aliens, “I found out that there is a law that says that if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”

Moreno went on to say the law also applies to their “land invasion,” and told his social media followers, “I think that will be my next business, invading abandoned houses.”

Trending:
Multiple Attorneys General Join Together to Sue Biden in Bid to Block His 'Illegal Student Loan Plan'

In another video, Moreno was seen bragging that he does not work and lives off American taxes by getting freebies. In another he was seen, likely in the parking lot of the Gahanna, Ohio Police Department, urging migrants to support an illegal alien teen who used a gun to try and rob a store in New York City.

Is the situation at the border at crisis levels?

In other words, this criminal alien has been all over social media urging his fellow illegal border crossers to wreck mayhem on America.

His notoriety, though, appears to have been his undoing… at least temporarily.

Moreno has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, federal officials have confirmed, according to Fox News.

Federal sources say that Moreno illegally entered the U.S. in April of 2022 and was initially put in the Alternatives to Detention program by Border Patrol. However, he left federal custody and skipped out on ICE enforcement.

Related:
NYC Hands Out Prepaid Debit Cards Because Immigrants Threw Away Charity Food - Yes, You Read That Right

News Nation added that Moreno was soon listed as a preorder absconder and was terminated from the ATD program

After he absconded from the ATD program, he then found a way to get $350 a week in government handouts and also claimed that he makes up to $1,000 a day as a TikTok “influencer.”

Moreno had been ordered to appear in an immigration court in Florida, but he never bothered to show, and officials had a hard time finding him.

It is not yet known if the Biden administration will deport this inciter of crime. After all, Biden does not have a great track record of deporting anyone — criminal or no — since taking office.

Meanwhile, as more and more foreigners break our laws, come into the U.S. illegally and live off the American taxpayer, crime by illegals is also soaring.

Moreno put a target on his own back with his TikTok shenanigans, without a doubt. And it is obvious that the arrest of just this one criminal isn’t going to curb the wave of dangerous individuals pouring across our border. But we certainly have to start somewhere. And putting an end to Moreno’s criminal rampage is definitely a good start.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

“He is risen! He is risen indeed!”

 

Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago.

 

So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. 

First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early.

 

Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over.

 

In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics.

 

Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview.

 

If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.)

 

Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country.

 

Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity.

 

On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business.

 

Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth.

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

 

P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now!

 

P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Brutal News for 'Migrant Influencer' Who Coached Illegals on How to Exploit Loopholes in US
American Social Media Star Kidnapped in Haiti, State Department Taking a 'Hands Off' Approach: Report
Criminal Justice Reform: Little Boy Murdered Hours After Suspect's Parole, GOP Lawmaker Warned for Years
Biden and Trump Visit New York at Same Time - One Mingles with Elites at Ritzy Fundraiser, the Other Honors a Fallen Police Officer
Federal Courts Hand Republicans Congressional Map Wins Two Days in a Row
See more...

Conversation