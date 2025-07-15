Share
A woman holds a sign expressing Latino support for then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Costa Mesa, California, on April 28, 2016.
(David McNew / Getty Images)

Brutal Poll Shows Hispanics Want to Actually Decrease Immigration, Deals Gut Punch to Dems

 By Michael Schwarz  July 15, 2025 at 10:45am
If cosmic justice ultimately prevails, then Democrats’ obsession with identity politics will prove their undoing.

Moreover, imagine the irony if the fatal blow came from groups whose interests Democrats purport to represent.

In a Gallup poll of 1,402 U.S. adults conducted between June 2 and June 26, Hispanic Americans demonstrated stronger aversion to immigration than did non-Hispanics.

For instance, 26 percent of U.S. adults surveyed preferred an increase in the current immigration level. Among Hispanic adults, however, that number stood at only 22 percent.

Likewise, whereas 30 percent of U.S. adults preferred a decrease in immigration, a whopping 39 percent of Hispanic adults did.

In other words, Hispanic adults preferred less immigration, not more.

Keep in mind, too, that the question pertained to immigration in general, not illegal immigration.

These qualify as remarkable answers from a poll that, in other respects, produced mixed results for President Donald Trump.

What makes them remarkable — and therefore perplexing to Democrats — is that they prove two things affluent liberals cannot comprehend.

Should the U.S. decrease legal immigration, as well as illegal immigration?

First, most American adults do not respond favorably to identity-based noblesse oblige. They do not think and act in lockstep based on the categories into which liberals sort them.

By mass importing Hispanic migrants, Democrats believed they had purchased a voting bloc for generations to come.

It turns out, however, that Hispanic Americans do not reflexively approve of immigration simply because it might benefit other people who look like them.

Affluent liberals, who harbor disproportionately authoritarian sentiments and thus abhor debate, prefer the simplicity that identity politics affords. So they cannot understand this level of nuance.

Second, Hispanic Americans, to an even greater degree than the average non-Hispanic U.S. adult, recognize current immigration levels as harmful. This shows that Hispanic Americans have priorities that affluent Democrats cannot fathom.

Related:
Ex-Miss California Nails Selena Gomez After Billionaire Singer Literally Sides with Rapists, Murders as 'My People'

Hispanic Americans clearly comprehend better than most that uncontrolled immigration floods the labor market and consumes scarce resources. Unscrupulous employers, of course, benefit from a watered-down labor market, which might even include child labor.

In short, when it comes to levels of legal immigration, sensible Americans have always endorsed a humane balance. Between the migrant’s opportunity and the citizen’s interest, however, the latter always takes precedence. Hispanic Americans recognize that better than anyone.

Affluent liberals, on the other hand, continue to view immigration through the lenses of electoral and identity politics. Now they are learning — to their detriment — that many Hispanic Americans do not share those views.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
