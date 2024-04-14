While everyone is aware of the thousands of migrants that trek across Mexico on foot to get to America’s southern border, a group far less discussed are illegals who attempt to get into the country by sea.

Smaller numbers of people may decide to take this route, but that doesn’t mean we should let down our guard.

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard apprehended a boat in the waters around Florida carrying 16 migrants fleeing Cuba.

A good Samaritan informed the government of a suspected migrant vessel on Sunday, likely the same one found on Friday.

“The Coast Guard’s primary mission is to preserve human life at sea,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard Seventh District, in a news release. “The maritime environment is inherently dangerous.

“The Coast Guard and our HSTF-SE partners are committed to preventing unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing U.S. immigration laws and regulations. Do not take to the sea.”

The release also noted that the illegals were provided food, water, shelter and medical assistance before being sent back.

So far for fiscal year 2024, which began on Oct. 1, 2023, the Coast Guard has stopped 348 migrants attempting to flee Cuba.

Similar incidents occurred in February 2024 and August 2023.

Reportedly, 6,967 Cuban illegals were encountered by the Coast Guard during fiscal year 2023, meaning that there are potentially far more encounters down the line.

Cuban migrants are notably different from other migrants who attempt to cross the border as they attempt to flee from one of the few communist nations in the world, a government that actively works to oppress its people.

Rather than simply coming to America because they can leech off the government as many migrants do currently, Cubans flee from political persecution.

Nonetheless, illegal immigration is illegal immigration.

If the United States ever hopes to take control of the southern border it will need to curb those attempting to bypass the proper channels completely, regardless of how justified the reasons are.

Any loopholes can ultimately be abused by bad agents attempting to continue processing illegal business operations through America.

The last thing needed is more ways for cartels to traffick and funnel drugs across the border.

We need to put our country and our citizens first — forever and always.

