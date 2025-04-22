Brutal Video: Marylanders Are Thrilled 'Maryland Man' Was Deported, Dems Will Lose Even More Minorities

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen was unanimously rebuked by a group of Maryland residents who were disgusted after learning of his taxpayer-funded boondoggle to bring back an illegal alien who had been deported by the Trump administration.

As a reminder, Van Hollen has become a national laughingstock after flying to El Salvador last week in a clownish attempt to bring illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the United States after the alleged MS-13 gang member was deported due to a clerical error.

Van Hollen — a senator from Maryland — has been widely criticized for ignoring his own constituents and wasting tax money to fly to El Salvador in a bid to retrieve a foreign national.

On Monday, a group of Maryland residents torched their senator — and the Democratic Party — for wasting taxpayer resources by prioritizing an illegal alien over American citizens.

The unanimous condemnation occurred during a “man on the street interview” conducted by Johnny Belisario, a producer with “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

What’s noteworthy is that all the respondents were black and Hispanic — the demographic that race-hustling Democrats claim staunchly oppose the deportation of illegal immigrants on the grounds that it’s “racist.”

The respondents’ reactions were a blistering condemnation of the racist, left-wing talking point that all black and brown people support illegal immigration.

Belisario asked the eight Maryland residents — four men and four women — what they thought of the situation.

“So there’s this illegal immigrant,” Belisario said. “He was living in Maryland, a designated MS-13 terrorist. And Donald Trump deported him. How does that make you feel?”

One woman replied, “I feel safer.”

“He gotta go,” another woman said.

When Belisario said Abrego Garcia was a father, all the respondents said that fact was irrelevant.

“So he picked to be a terrorist instead of worrying about his children,” one woman noted.

WARNING: The following video contains language that may offend some readers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Belisario (@realjohnnybelisario)

Belisario said, “The Democrats, they want him back. They say he was wrongfully deported. He has a wife and a kid, who’s a citizen. They’re calling this a ‘national emergency.’ Is this a national emergency?”

One man said, “I wouldn’t call it a national emergency. We got more things going on.”

Another man said, “There ain’t no national emergency.”

Belisario noted that Abrego Garcia was “accused of hitting his wife twice and was a suspected human smuggler. Was he wrongfully deported?”

“No,” a man replied. “He need to go.”

Another woman responded, “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Belisario then asked the group what they thought of their senator.

“Your senator here, Chris Van Hollen, he flew to El Salvador, where this guy was deported,” Belisario said.

“He met with him, had lunch with him, had margaritas on the table. What’s up with your senator?” he asked.

One man replied, “I have no idea, but I do believe that was a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

One of the women balked at the notion that the alleged human trafficker was coddled with margaritas on the taxpayers’ dime.

“Margaritas? Margaritas?” she asked incredulously.

Belisario also asked the group, “What has Sen. Van Hollen ever done for you?”

They unanimously agreed that Van Hollen has done absolutely nothing for them.

“He ain’t do s*** for me,” one man quipped.

Another man said, “I never even heard of this person!”

Belisario then asked flat-out: “Do you want Kilmar Abrego Garcia — this ‘Maryland dad’ — living back in Maryland?”

Again, the answer was a unanimous “no.”

“Why the f*** do I want somebody like that back? No!” one man replied.

Belisario asked the interviewees: “What is your message to the Democrats who really want him back in your community?”

“Leave him. Or y’all go over there with him,” one man said.

One of the men said, “You’re focused on the wrong things.”

One of the women underscored, “If they’re illegal coming over here, send them back.”

So there you have it. In general, everyday Americans do not support unfettered illegal immigration.

Moreover, many recognize that allowing a mass invasion not only violates federal immigration laws, but it drains taxpayer-funded public resources and erodes Americans’ standard of living.

The illegal immigration crisis cost the U.S. over $150 Billion last year. Kamala Harris’ “solution” is to legalize the invasion with amnesty. If we don’t have secure borders, we no longer have a country. pic.twitter.com/AJRkxfgnVc — America (@america) October 24, 2024

Democrats’ toxic insistence on prioritizing the well-being of foreign nationals over the needs of U.S. citizens is not only an inexcusable waste of tax dollars, but it’s a slap in the face to the hardworking Americans who struggle to pay their bills and raise their children.

Hopefully, the scales will fall from the eyes of deluded Democrats before our nation buckles under all the crises they have enabled with their anti-American agendas.

