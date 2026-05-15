'Brutally Painful' - Jordan Peterson's Real Condition Revealed by Wife - They Need Our Prayers

Future Americans will not fully grasp the heroic role played by Dr. Jordan Peterson throughout the recent era of woke hysteria.

More than nearly any other public figure — and more effectively than all of them — the 63-year-old Peterson early on warned the Western world that a Marxist revolution, repackaged as progressive politics, had set its sights on all major Western institutions, determined to demolish every pillar of the civilization, from Christianity to free speech to the idea of truth itself. Now, the famed Canadian psychologist, popular podcaster, and conservative public intellectual needs our prayers.

According to a May 4 New York Post report, 65-year-old Tammy Peterson, Jordan’s wife, has described her husband’s condition as a “neurological injury.”

Tammy Peterson said Jordan Peterson’s injury is a product of a psychiatric medication, a class of drug known as benzodiazepine, which he began taking in 2019 after his wife was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Now, the podcaster suffers from tardive akathisia, a chronic-movement condition.

“Dr. Peterson is at home with family and helpful companions,” Tammy told the Post. “His mornings are brutally painful and discouraging for him. Later, much later in the day, he sometimes feels some relief.”

Moreover, fans should not expect to see Peterson recording podcast episodes anytime soon.

“He is not talking about going back to work yet,” Tammy Peterson told the Post, adding that he “feels as if he’s in another realm of pain.”

Late last month on YouTube, podcaster Mikhaila Peterson, Jordan and Tammy’s daughter, provided her own update on her father’s health.

Notably, she characterized akathisia as “intolerable discomfort that makes people want to crawl out of their skin.”

“Without posting a video of me sobbing,” she said moments later, “I don’t know how to describe how bad it is in words. But I’m gonna take a stab at it.”

She then called the condition “catastrophic.”

“In my opinion,” she said earlier in the update, “psych-med injuries, and psych meds as a whole, should be considered a national emergency.”

Readers may view the full update in the YouTube video below.

In an 1817 letter, Founding Father John Adams expressed some of his characteristic pessimism that future generations would understand how independence from Britain and the birth of the United States actually came to pass.

“I consider the true history of the American Revolution, and of the establishment of our present constitutions, as lost forever,” Adams wrote in a letter to the painter John Trumbull, as quoted in The Washington Post.

One might say the same about Dr. Peterson’s role in awakening the world to the dangers of wokeness.

Our descendants, who did not live through the tyranny of the woke mobs, will never understand how important it was for Peterson to stand up to militant transgender activists by declaring, in effect, “no, I’m not saying your words.”

Nor will future Americans understand the impact Peterson made via his numerous appearances on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast. In that way, Peterson reached countless numbers of young men who craved his message. Clean your room, he told them. Take responsibility.

In short, the rightward shift of young men in the last decade, probably owes more to Peterson than to any other public figure of our time.

No doubt, man of those young men will now join me in praying that God will bring relief and peace to a great and good man.

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