Share
Sports
News

Bubba Wallace Gives NASCAR Fans Middle Finger After Losing 'All-Star' Race

 By Bryan Chai  May 22, 2023 at 12:08pm
Share

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is no stranger to controversy.

It’s perhaps that penchant for drama that has turned the 29-year-old Wallace into something of a pro-wrestling villain in the world of NASCAR. Wherever he goes, he’s often greeted with a chorus of boos from fans of the sport.

That bubbling ugliness came to a head in North Carolina over the weekend when some of NASCAR’s biggest stars gathered at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race on Sunday.

Before that main event, however, there was the Tyson 250, a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday.

It was a solid, if ultimately disappointing, finish for Wallace, who held a lead at one point before stumbling all the way to fifth due to worn tires.

Trending:
Big American Retailer Releases Disturbing New Female Swimsuit: 'Extra Crotch Coverage,' 'Tuck-Friendly'

After the event, while taking questions, Wallace was booed by fans, which prompted a reporter to ask him how he felt about that.

To his credit, he largely brushed off the negative reaction as being just a part of sports, but he did take a parting shot at the jeering fans and their pocketbooks.

“Hey, as long as you continue to live your life, judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are,” Wallace told reporters. “Don’t change it up for anybody else. That’s the biggest thing. That’s fine. I mean I finished fifth.

“I got a good payday. I’m good.”

Wallace appeared to carry some of that resentment over to Sunday.

After finishing a sterling second place in the All-Star Race, he appeared to slip a little middle finger for all of NASCAR fandom to see:

WARNING: The following video and tweets contain imagery some viewers might find offensive.

Related:
Bubba Wallace's Radio Reportedly Hijacked During Race, NASCAR Investigating

Social media quickly caught onto the brief, but seemingly deliberate, gesture from Wallace:

While it’s not clear who, exactly, Wallace was flipping off, it’s not a good look for an already polarizing driver.

Wallace, the only black driver in the Cup Series, made headlines in June 2020 when he claimed to have found a noose hanging in his garage. A thorough FBI investigation found the “noose” to be a garage door pull rope that had been in place since the year prior.

That incident thrust Wallace into the spotlight in ways that he did not appear ready for.

Should Wallace be punished for this?

An incident in July 2020 saw him making a bigoted swipe at another driver’s Christian beliefs.

“People say one of the nicest guys in the garage,” Wallace said of Michael McDowell. “Can’t wait for the God-fearing text that he’s going to send me about preaching and praise and respect.

“What a joke he is.”

In October 2022, Wallace was handed a one-week suspension for violating NASCAR’s code of conduct.

His return from that suspension was to a chorus of boos.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Bubba Wallace's Radio Reportedly Hijacked During Race, NASCAR Investigating
Bubba Wallace Gives NASCAR Fans Middle Finger After Losing 'All-Star' Race
Senior Citizens from Biden's Own Hometown Turning on Him - They Know Exactly What Happens with Age: Report
Coach Baffled by Crowd Size for Brittney Griner's WNBA Return Game
LeBron James Leaves Ref Bleeding During Disastrous Loss: 'Wanting to Do That for 25 Years'
See more...

Conversation