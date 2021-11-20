Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time black driver, took to Twitter on Friday to react to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

And yes, he weighed in with the same stale, tone-deaf nonsense that many of his fellow ill-informed social justice warriors contributed to the deluge of commentary on the high-profile case.

In case you somehow missed it, Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts, which included intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

The facts of the case made perfectly clear that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during violent rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

For over a year, however, the establishment media and even President Joe Biden painted Rittenhouse as a rabid white supremacist who — gasp! — crossed state lines just to hunt down and kill innocent, peaceful, law-abiding protesters.

The men he shot, of course, were all white criminals with lengthy records that included domestic abuse and child molestation.

But you wouldn’t have known that from following the trial on the news over the last few weeks.

Wallace, who is best known for mistaking a garage pull rope for a noose in what briefly became a Jussie Smollett-esque non-hate crime, clearly hasn’t been paying very close attention.

“Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life…hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bulls*** trial.. sad,” he wrote on Twitter.

WARNING: The following contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life…hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bullshit trial.. sad — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 19, 2021

Poor Bubba. He just walked right into this one.

First of all, the argument that a black man wouldn’t have been acquitted in the same circumstances doesn’t hold up.

As a few Twitter users pointed out, on the very same day the jury reached a verdict in the Rittenhouse case, a black man in Florida was found not guilty of homicide and attempted homicide after he opened fire on sheriff’s deputies during a drug raid on his home.

Incorrect. A black man was acquitted today of five counts of murder. He claimed self defense and won. It’s nothing but a local news story because mainstream news wants nothing more than racial unrest and hatred. pic.twitter.com/q3wI2hegLj — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 19, 2021

Andrew Coffee’s attorneys successfully argued that their client believed his home was under attack during the raid and acted in self-defense.

Coffee is still facing up to 30 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun, however, so he actually has more in common with Rittenhouse’s “victims” than he does with Rittenhouse, on this count, at least.

Rittenhouse and Coffee were nonetheless found not guilty because the evidence established to a jury’s satisfaction that they both acted in self-defense, period, and that’s how our justice system works.

Of course, Wallace likely doesn’t know the details of the Rittenhouse case, much less comparable cases involving black men that only get local coverage because they don’t advance the establishment media narrative.

No, Wallace has probably only peripherally followed the trial through woke Twitter and the wildly biased media.

Besides, as many a Twitter user was quick to point out, Wallace has made it clear that his idea of what amounts to racism is rather skewed:

Remember when you lied about a noose in your garage? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 19, 2021

You’re the guy who thought this was a noose? 😂 pic.twitter.com/4Ohu7q7vJi — W Davis (@wfdavis_) November 19, 2021

Dude. As a

longtime #NASCAR

guy and someone who initially put myself out there for you when things

went down last year, you need to stop sounding like Joy Reid and Nikole

Hannah-Jones and get your facts right. I know the

#NASCAR

suits and journos will back you, but it’s

wrong. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November

19, 2021

The Rittenhouse trial has made painfully obvious how quickly leftists construct narratives without examining the facts.

You can always tell when these loudmouths didn’t watch one minute of the trial. Thanks for calling him out Curtis — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) November 20, 2021

Wallace’s take represents everything wrong with the national dialogue on race. If you believe that white supremacy is enshrined in our system, you will see racism where it doesn’t exist.

While not perfect by any means, the American justice system is designed to keep all of us free and equal.

Convincing people that this system is rigged against them is a cruel trick — and I pray that the Rittenhouse trial has opened many eyes to the fact that the establishment media and leftist celebrities are lying to them.

