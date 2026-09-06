Buc-ee's CEO Delivers Bad News to Blue States, Will Expand to 'Conservative' Places That 'Appreciate' Business

Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III revealed that the rapidly expanding gas and convenience store chain is hesitant to expand in Democrat-run localities.

Aplin made the comments at the opening of the newest Buc-ee’s location in Benton, Arkansas, on Aug. 17, remarking that some states do not understand what his company brings to their economies.

“We have a lot of opportunities. We’re growing. We’re building in a lot of places. But when you find a conservative business-friendly state with a phenomenal workforce, it makes a difference,” Aplin said, per Fox Business.

“I’m starting to realize life’s too short to try to build in places that people don’t appreciate what you’re bringing, versus a place like this where people do appreciate what you are building,” he added.

JUST IN: Buc-ee’s CEO reveals the chain may stop building in blue states, saying some communities “don’t appreciate” what the company brings. pic.twitter.com/m6bOX8hLav — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 25, 2026

Aplin recounted that he and his team concluded “Benton was a business-friendly town.”

That facilitated their decision to open a location in the area.

“That leadership, that concept, that idea of conservative, business-friendly, family-oriented concept works so much better if it trickles down from the very leadership from the top at the governor’s office, at the congressman, at senator, at the mayor, the representatives,” he continued.

Buc-ee’s is known for having dozens of gas pumps, as well as clean bathrooms and numerous food and merchandise offerings.

Founder of Buc-ee’s BREAKS HIS SILENCE on how he chooses which state to build in: pic.twitter.com/IxWD7I3Gfe — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) August 19, 2026

Each location creates 200 jobs, per Fox Business.

While 37 of their 58 locations are in Texas, Buc-ee’s has expanded into 13 other states — Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Fox Business reported that most of the areas in which Buc-ee’s locations have been built tend to lean conservative.

The next Buc-ee’s opening is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The chain is also slated to open six new locations in 2027 — Ruston, Louisiana; Kansas City, Kansas; Gallaway, Tennessee; St. Lucie, Florida; Boerne, Texas; and Monroe County, Georgia.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.