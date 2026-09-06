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A Buc-ee's gas station is seen in Katy, Texas, on Aug. 12, 2025.
A Buc-ee's gas station is seen in Katy, Texas, on Aug. 12, 2025. (Ronaldo Schemidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Buc-ee's CEO Delivers Bad News to Blue States, Will Expand to 'Conservative' Places That 'Appreciate' Business

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2026 at 4:00am
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Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III revealed that the rapidly expanding gas and convenience store chain is hesitant to expand in Democrat-run localities.

Aplin made the comments at the opening of the newest Buc-ee’s location in Benton, Arkansas, on Aug. 17, remarking that some states do not understand what his company brings to their economies.

“We have a lot of opportunities. We’re growing. We’re building in a lot of places. But when you find a conservative business-friendly state with a phenomenal workforce, it makes a difference,” Aplin said, per Fox Business.

“I’m starting to realize life’s too short to try to build in places that people don’t appreciate what you’re bringing, versus a place like this where people do appreciate what you are building,” he added.

Aplin recounted that he and his team concluded “Benton was a business-friendly town.”

That facilitated their decision to open a location in the area.

“That leadership, that concept, that idea of conservative, business-friendly, family-oriented concept works so much better if it trickles down from the very leadership from the top at the governor’s office, at the congressman, at senator, at the mayor, the representatives,” he continued.

Buc-ee’s is known for having dozens of gas pumps, as well as clean bathrooms and numerous food and merchandise offerings.

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Each location creates 200 jobs, per Fox Business.

While 37 of their 58 locations are in Texas, Buc-ee’s has expanded into 13 other states — Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Fox Business reported that most of the areas in which Buc-ee’s locations have been built tend to lean conservative.

The next Buc-ee’s opening is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The chain is also slated to open six new locations in 2027 — Ruston, Louisiana; Kansas City, Kansas; Gallaway, Tennessee; St. Lucie, Florida; Boerne, Texas; and Monroe County, Georgia.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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