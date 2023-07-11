Bud Light Becomes Laughingstock at Concert as Beach Boys Alum Takes Shot at Woke Company

Beach Boys alum Mike Love took to the stage recently to take a jab at the woke corporate masters running Bud Light and Budweiser beers, as well as to joke about left-wing cancel culture over his “gender specific” surfer girl tunes.

As he introduced his next song, the Beach Boys’ summer anthem “Surfer Girl,” Love showed how Anheuser-Busch has become a massive laughingstock because of its fealty to the radical transgender and LGBT agenda.

From the stage, he delivered a mock apology that “Surfer Girl” was “gender specific” and said he hoped no one from Budweiser was in the audience.

“At any rate, this next song I’m a little concerned about doing, on account of … it’s gender specific,” Love said ahead of the song, as the audience laughed. “And … I hope there’s nobody from Budweiser here … or the FBI.”

“Sorry, I apologize in advance for anything I might say or do … it’s a family tradition, you know what I’m saying?” Love joked.

Nonetheless, he went on, saying, “This is dedicated to all the ladies.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some may find offensive.

Mike Love claims he is afraid to perform ‘Surfer Girl’ because it is “gender specific”, implies that he fears retaliation from the FBI and the Budweiser corporation. (2023) pic.twitter.com/sBKcho8CNs — Crazy Ass Moments in Beach Boys History (@beachboysmoment) July 9, 2023

The concert appears to have occurred in May, but even then, Budweiser, Bud Light and their owner, Anheuser-Busch InBev, had risen — or fallen, as the case may be — to the status of a laughingstock.

Indeed, Bud Light in particular has become the focus of constant ridicule. For instance, when Yuengling beer introduced golf influencer Madi Frerking as one of its recent spokeswomen, many fans joked that at least Yuengling knew what an actual woman was like.

Even apparently-former Bud Light partner Dylan Mulvaney is now out of love with the beer brand and spoke out, saying he feels abandoned by the company in the wake of the boycott of the beer.

Condemnation for Bud Light exploded early in April when Mulvaney posted an Instagram video showing off the specially-made can of Bud Light with his face on it, which Bud Light made for their advertising partnership.

Bud Light was far from the only corporate giant scrambling to hire Mulvaney, who had many brands paying him millions to advertise for them.

Before the Mulvaney fiasco, Bud Light had a reputation as an all-American brand popular among blue-collar Americans. But even though Bud Light had been throwing hundreds of thousands of dollars at radical gay groups all along, the Mulvaney deal shocked beer fans and sparked a boycott that seriously hurt Bud Light and sent parent company Anheuser-Busch into panic mode. Two executives were “put on leave” and later confirmed to be out of a job.

The disaster ultimately ended Bud Light’s reign as America’s best-selling beer.

The company ultimately responded to Mulvaney’s criticism. Last month, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the company remains “committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

“The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers,” the company insisted.

Still, Anheuser-Busch never mentioned Mulvaney at all in its statement, according to the Daily Beast.

According to Forbes, some analysts are saying that Bud Light’s decline is “permanent,” and others say it might lead Bud Light to become a defunct brand because this boycott has become cultural and not just a blip on the beer-selling radar.

Bud Light has become the quintessential example of going woke and going broke.

