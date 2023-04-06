Bud Light Boycott Continues: Liquor Store Refuses Order After Company Puts New Face on Can - Report

The backlash to Anheuser-Busch’s decision to feature transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in a recent marketing push only appears to be getting worse.

Kid Rock and Travis Tritt are just two of the high-profile musicians who have blasted Anheuser-Busch for its decision to promote Mulvaney.

Tritt, in particular, made it known that he and Kid Rock are far from the only artists who are separating from the beer makers — they’re just the only ones brave enough to speak out about it:

Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear. https://t.co/YgjO9P03tR — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

At the highest level, it’s apparent that the Budweiser-makers have already upset some massive names in the music industry.

But the music industry is not what powers the wholesale selling of Bud Light — that’s the retail industry.

And some of the, for now, anecdotal responses to the Mulvaney campaign could paint a chilling picture about what’s next for Budweiser when it comes to retail.

A viral tweet, which has amassed over 4.4 million views and 88,000 likes, is one such example of the hurdles that Anheuser-Busch could now be facing in its post-Mulvaney landscape.

We just refused our #Budlight orders for my liquor store. We are pulling it from our shelves. We are not the only ones according to our reps. They said it’s bad. — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) April 5, 2023

Twitter user @Floridagirl0850 announced: “We just refused our #Budlight orders for my liquor store. We are pulling it from our shelves. We are not the only ones according to our reps. They said it’s bad.”

Of course, one anonymous Twitter user is just that: one anonymous Twitter user.

But looking at the responses to her tweet, it’s evident that Budweiser’s newfound relationship with Mulvaney could generously be described as “polarizing.”

There was the expected, left-leaning vitriol directed at the Twitter user, but there was just as many, if not more, reactions that applauded @Floridagirl0850.

Conservative pundit Dave Rubin reached out to the Twitter user in hopes of making up for any potential loss of sales:

I see you’re in FL. What store? I’ll make it up to you in tequila! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 5, 2023

Another conservative, podcaster Liz Wheeler, simply responded to the tweet with three clapping hands emojis:

👏 👏👏 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 5, 2023

Anheuser-Busch, for its part, doesn’t appear phased by potentially hamstringing its sales. In fact, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate doubled down and essentially dismissed all criticism directed towards them.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” an Anheuser-Busch representative told Fox News.

