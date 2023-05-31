Bud Light Continues to Spiral in Sales Despite Desperate Attempts to Stop Disaster

Despite doing nearly everything it can think of to ward off disaster, sales of Bud Light continue to plummet deeper and deeper into the abyss.

It has been over a month after the fiasco surrounding the company’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney began, and the conservative backlash against the company only seems to be gaining momentum.

The latest sales figures do not offer the company much hope of a resurgence in the near future. According to Newsweek, the week ending on May 20th had sales of Bud Light decline by 29.5 percent, compared to 25.7 percent during the same week in 2022.

Meanwhile, some experts say the decline in revenue shows no signs of rebounding or plateauing.

Dave Williams, vice president for analytics and insights at Bump Williams Consulting, told Newsweek that Bud Light’s decline in sales revenue “has been a bit steeper” this month and “does appear to be plateauing.”

“One thing is for sure,” he added, “the rate of decline has not gotten any better just yet.”

Bud Light’s decline in sales continues despite the company doing everything imaginable to try and win back its customer base after being accused of alienating it.

To give some recent examples, Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch teamed up with Harley-Davidson to do an advertisement for Budweiser, which ended up looking very pandering and out of touch.

In addition, Bud Light is selling beer for increasingly low prices to the point where the company has basically been giving beer away for free.

Anheuser-Busch also release limited-edition bottles of Budweiser and Bud Light coated in camouflage, perhaps as a way to seem more rugged and masculine and to signal support for the military.

Yet despite all these efforts, no one seems to have any interest in purchasing a single can of Bud Light, or anything from Anheuser-Busch.

The reason for this failure, frankly, is quite obvious: the Mulvaney partnership says much more about Anheuser-Busch than the campaigns created to manage the backlash do.

These are not genuine and sincere campaigns that seek to win back loyal customers, these are cheap ways of pandering to try and mitigate the effects of their poor marketing decisions.

It is very clear that the Harley advertisement and the camouflage beer cans are only a reaction to the boycott, not something that naturally came from the company.

The Mulvaney advertisement, on the other hand, was something that the company decided to do on its own without the input of customers, showing that it values caving to the woke mob more than it does satisfying its customers.

Now, Bud Light is reaping the rewards of its decision to promote the left-wing agenda.

Anheuser-Busch may truly be the first company to go broke for getting woke.

