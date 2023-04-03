Bud Light Under Fire for Who Company Put on Beer Can: 'Tastes Like S*** Anyways. Good Luck with Sales!'

Anheuser-Busch — a once-iconic family of American brands now under the banner of the Belgian multinational AB InBev — apparently has not learned its lesson when it comes to financing “woke” advertising that antagonizes customers.

In 2016, the company committed to a series of commercials that involved pairing two of the most grotesque “comedians” on earth — Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen — virtue signaling and pandering with leftist narratives to promote Bud Light beer.

One nauseating ad involved Schumer and Rogen mindlessly lecturing Americans about the purported wage gap between men and women, while another included a gay wedding that Rogen declared was “just like any wedding.”







The comments section for that YouTube ad was disabled — one sign that people weren’t thrilled with it.

Another? The fact that the contentious campaign was cut short due to a drop in sales, as highlighted by The Washington Times.

Not content in putting its brands behind leftist narratives and gay marriage, Anheuser-Busch has now taken its putrid pilgrimage to another level by openly supporting the transgender movement through Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney is a popular transgender influencer who has gained nearly 11 million followers on TikTok. Last month, Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore knelt before him on her syndicated daytime talk show.

As part of its marketing for the NCAA basketball tournament, Anheuser-Busch decided to enlist the current face of gender dysphoria to sell one of its products.

Mulvaney posted a video on social media this weekend in which he held up a customized can of Bud Light depicting his own laughing face.

“This week I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood,” he said. “And Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever: a can with my face on it.

“Check out my Instagram story to see how you can enjoy March Madness with Bud Light and maybe win some money too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Many on social media blasted the promotion.

“Bud Light clearly does not understand their target audience,” Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier said Sunday on Twitter.

“Their beer tastes like s*** anyways,” he added. “Good luck with sales!”

Oli London, who has become a living example of how devastating the trans movement can be, called out the Anheuser-Busch endorsement as well as other companies that have pledged money to Mulvaney, and shared a video of the popular influencer dancing in a bathtub while holding a Bud Light.

Budweiser have released a Dylan Mulvaney Beer congratulating the biological man on 365 days of being a girl “cheers to 365 days” 🍺 🍻 FYI it’s not an April Fools Joke. They actually are paying Dylan to be the new face of BudLight 😒#dylanmulvaney #transgender pic.twitter.com/WSpu0x2MsC — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 1, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney is now getting paid $10000+ to be the face of brands including: •BudLight

•Tampax

•Kate Spade

•Kitchen Aid

•Plaza Hotel

•Stella McCartney

•Crest Mock Women= Get Rewarded #dylanmulvaney #trans #transgender pic.twitter.com/IQHb3qRnFZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 2, 2023

Many others criticized the bizarre promotion and vowed to boycott Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products.

I don’t drink, but occasionally have beer in my house to serve to guests, but I will no longer have any bud light or Budweiser corporation owned beers in my house. This has gone too far. pic.twitter.com/FML65F8dRW — Noah B. (@tundrafan76) April 1, 2023

The good news is that Bud Light tastes like rain water that someone siphoned out of a tin bucket so it should be very easy to boycott — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 2, 2023

Who the hell at @budlight thought it was a good idea to make a grown man who dresses like little girls their new spokesperson? Brands have to stop listening to their woke creative teams and get in touch with their consumer demographics. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 2, 2023

Anheuser-Busch’s marketing team might want to rethink its efforts to pander to the small percentage of the American population that celebrates transgenderism in a market that is largely made up of right-leaning individuals who can easily shift to another brand of light beer.

The targeted use of discretionary income is one of the few avenues we have available to us in this country to affect positive change.

If you’re opposed to the trans agenda, you should consider cutting ties with Anheuser-Busch and the degeneracy it openly endorses.

