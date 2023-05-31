Share
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, left; stacks of Bud Light and Buweiser beer, right.
Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, left, is pictured in a March file photo from an anniversary celebration for the pro-gay group PFLAG. A partnership with Mulvaney has caused a drastic decline in sales for Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for PFLAG; Billy F Blume Jr / Shutterstock)

Bud Light Gets the Worst News as Competitor Threatens to Overtake Woke Company on Charts

 By Richard Moorhead  May 31, 2023 at 4:57am
Bud Light may stand to lose its first-place position among beers amid a conservative boycott of the brand.

Data obtained by the New York Post shows that a competitor to the brand may be zeroing in on its place as the most popular beer in the world.

Modelo Especial is nearing Bud Light’s place in sales, according to data from the marketing research firms Bump Williams Consulting and NielsonIQ, the Post reported.

Modelo isn’t owned by Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company.

Constellation Brands brews the beer under license of Grupo Modelo, a Mexican company.

Bud Light suffered a 25.7 percent drop in sales the week of May 20, the Post reported.

In contrast, Modelo Especial sales increased 9.2 percent.

“While Bud Light loses week after week, Modelo Especial gains week after week and now Modelo outsells Bud Light on a national basis across all trade channels combined,” marketing consultant Bump Williams told the Post.

“If this continues Modelo will surpass Bud Light for the year.”

Bud Light’s misery began with a disastrous business partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer’s sales have declined for six straight weeks after Mulvaney promoted himself in an image with a personalized Bud Light can.

The fall from grace has accelerated existing market struggles for the brand, which has struggled to compete in a market being changed by the growth of microbreweries and artisanal beers.

The phenomenon has extended to other Anheuser-Busch beers, according to one analyst.

“There continues to be contagion to the wider [Anheuser-Busch] brand portfolio, with Budweiser, Busch and Michelob all weak again,” analyst Simon Hales said of Bud Light’s prospects in a statement provided to Yahoo Finance.

“The latest data shows little sign that consumers are moving on from the Bud Light controversy, and we expect these issues will continue to weigh on investor sentiment.”

Other competitors to Bud Light — such as Yuengling, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Coors Light have seen their share of the beer market grow amid Bud Light’s decline, according to the Post.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation