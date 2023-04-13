Parler Share
Commentary

As Bud Light Goes Woke, One Major Beer Company Is Run by a Trump Donor Who Refuses to Bow to the Left

 By Samantha Chang  April 13, 2023 at 7:28am
As Anheuser-Busch implodes amid a conservative backlash following its move to enlist transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to represent its Bud Light brand, Yuengling Beer — an independent beverage company owned by a Trump supporter — is surging.

Founded in 1829, the Pottsville, Pennsylvania-based company is extending its reach westward across the nation.

“Yuengling expanded its selling market to three new states, including Missouri, in 2023, with draft beer arriving on Feb. 6,” KSDK-TV in St. Louis reported Wednesday. “Bottles hit store shelves a month later.”

The demand for Yuengling Beer has been so meteoric that “wholesalers in the state have been selling out of the brew,” according to local distributors.

In contrast, Anheuser-Busch — once an iconic American company but now part of the Belgian conglomerate AB InBev — lost more than $5 billion in value in the 12 days after it partnered with Mulvaney, a TikTok “influencer” who has met with President Joe Biden.

Many longtime customers have declared they are boycotting Bud Light and all the other Anheuser-Busch brands, which include Budweiser, Busch, Kona, Michelob Ultra, Natural Light, Stella Artois and several “craft” beers.

This underscores that corporations might want to think twice before bending the knee to toxic wokeness and pushing the latest “social justice” agenda.

Yuengling is the oldest and largest independently owned brewery in the United States. Its CEO, Dick Yuengling, donated to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

In 2016, left-wing activists harassed and boycotted the company after learning its CEO was a Trump supporter.

“The calls and the emails, some of it was just vulgar,” Yuengling told Billy Penn at WHYY in October 2017. “They really eviscerated us in Philly.”

Despite the threats, the billionaire businessman said the boycott did not hurt sales. Yuengling was shocked by the media attention his Trump endorsement received, but he stuck by his guns and remained level-headed during the controversy.

“Look, we survived Prohibition. We survived two world wars, when you couldn’t get any grain,” Yuengling said at the time. “We’ll be fine.”

Six years later, Yuengling Beer is doing better than “fine.” It’s thriving at a time when many corporations are struggling amid the economic turmoil that’s emblematic of Biden‘s dumpster-fire presidency.

Numerous Twitter users applauded Yuengling’s refusal to cave to toxic wokeness and expressed their support for its products.

This is a good reminder to heartland Americans that they are not obligated to spend money supporting left-wing corporations that hate their conservative values.

There are alternatives out there, and Yuengling is a shining example of one.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
