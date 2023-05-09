Bud Light Hit with Devastating News as April Sales Numbers Come In: It's a Bloodbath

Bud Light crossed a line with many of its customers in March when it married its once-beloved brand with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the beer brand’s Belgian parent company, has been scrambling for more than a month to deal with the fallout from that decision.

The advertising firm that placed Mulvaney’s face on a can of America’s best-selling beer has been let go by the company while the marketing geniuses who made it all happen are said to be sidelined.

Bud Light appeared so desperate to court conservatives back that it resorted to putting country music in a recent ad that was obvious in its attempts to pander to everyday Americans:







While anecdotal, all of the initial evidence has pointed to the fact that conservative America has made its voice heard.

But now some raw numbers are in, and they are not good for the formerly great and formerly American-owned brewer.

On Monday, Beer Business Daily, an industry publication, shared domestic beer sales numbers for April that show the company felt the sting of conservative anger through plummeting sales.

“The April scan numbers are hot off the press from NIQ. All numbers for the four weeks ending April 29,” the outlet reported. “As a benchmark, total beer volumes were down 3.2%, with dollars up 1.8%.”

Will you continue to boycott Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1302 Votes) No: 2% (23 Votes)

As for sheer sales volume, Beer Business Daily reported Anheuser-Busch was down 12.5 percent in the four weeks after Bud Light shoved Mulvaney and his agenda onto its customers.

Meanwhile, per the outlet, sales of Molson Coors products were up 7.6 percent during the same period while beers under the Constellation banner were up 3.8 percent.

The independent Yuengling, America’s oldest brewer, also saw a big boost in sales.

“Bud Light was down 21.4% while Coors Light was up 10.9% and Miller Lite up 12.8%,” the report said. “Budweiser was down 11.5% while Yuengling was up 14.7% and Coors Banquet up 20.5%.”

Beer Business Daily added that Miller Genuine Draft was up 3.7 percent while sales of two of Anheuser-Busch’s flagship beers – Busch and Natural Light – were down 5.3 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Simultaneously, throughout April, Keystone Light sales increased by 5.3 percent, while Pabst beers saw a sales increase of 14.3 percent.

April scan numbers are in, and it’s not pretty. https://t.co/rQpbewD1Vx pic.twitter.com/DtZbqQLKKQ — Beer Business Daily (@BeerBizDaily) May 8, 2023

Bud Light could mount some kind of a comeback as the Mulvaney backlash inevitably fades, but the damage done to its brand might be much worse than initial sales numbers.

The beer has become a laughingstock across social media and is now as synonymous with men playing dress-up as it is with low calories and Clydesdales.

Users on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube remain unrelenting in connecting Bud Light to cross-dressing in posts that are seen by millions of people.

No matter what the future holds for the once-iconic brand, the point is conservatives united against “woke” corporate America after it crossed a red line in the sand.

A grassroots campaign to boycott its products worked.

There are millions of conservative Americans whose voices have finally been heard, while a road map for combating corrupt corporate values has been forged.

Boycotts launched by the left have been successful in extorting companies to bow to their demands for years. Now, conservatives wield that same power just as long as we are willing to remain resilient and united.

It’s important to remember that But Light didn’t simply validate a deranged man’s delusions of being a woman.

It took a side in a war that at its core is about promoting the mutilation of children through irreversible gender surgeries and hormone treatments.

Anheuser-Busch chose the wrong side in a battle it didn’t need to enter, and conservatives have forced the company to pay dearly for it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.