Bud Light Humiliated as Latest Ad Bombs, Features Men Grunting: 'Another Pathetic Attempt'

Bud Light’s latest ad is being demolished after it was seen as yet another pathetic attempt to win back male beer drinkers following three months of declining sales.

To start the month of April, the brand partnered with transgender social media activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The rest is history and will perhaps someday become a case study of how to needlessly alienate customers and ruin what was a lucrative and healthy business.

As of last week, Bud Light had seen its largest decline in sales amid a nationwide and organic boycott of the country’s former top-selling beer.

The New York Post reported sales in the Anheuser-Busch family of beers dropped 28.5 percent for the week ending on June 17 when compared to the same week in 2022.

Ab InBev’s products are down across the board, while a company called The Ardagh Group that makes bottles for Bud Light has shuttered two locations and laid off 600 people, the Post also reported.

The hits just keep on coming for the brewer, which went from an iconic brand to a punchline in a matter of just a few days.

The company refuses to address the disaster head-on or to apologize to its formerly loyal customer base for using their hard-earned money to validate a deranged man’s claims that dressing like a woman makes him a woman.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth appears to be under the impression that people will simply forget the brand paid a “transgender woman” during a time when the LGBT community is vying to come after innocent children.

Rather than issue an apology, he and Bud Light insist on rolling out ads in desperate attempts to convince people the beer is macho — and not some “woke” combatant that entered the culture war on the side of the left.

A 15-second ad that dropped online on Sunday features men grunting and sighing as they sit down or get up from their chairs.

The company went as far as to enlist Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in order to convince the everyman Bud Light is the beer for them.

Before the Mulvaney debacle, “Backyard Grunts with Travis Kelce” might have been just another relatable beer ad for any man who has ever audibly groaned as he kicked back after a demanding day.

Instead, and with only a few thousand views in 24 hours, the ad was called out as insulting and desperate — which it is.

Just look at this clear attempt to bring the brand back to its glory days:

One YouTube commenter who watched the ad wrote, “Bud Light is getting desperate after having 2 bottling plants close because of lack of demand for the beer.”

Another wrote, “Bud Light is going for the death blow at this point. This is what they think of their client base, stupid grunting cavemen. Just fire the CEO already…”

Yet another commenter wrote, “Another pathetic attempt…”

Bud Light already scraped the bottom of the barrel with its two previous ads — both of which portrayed it as a beer for middle America, or people whose summer activities include grilling, relaxing and sports and leisure — and not marching naked in front of kids at “pride” events:

The company has now resorted to bizarrely trying to communicate to men through grunting.

The widely panned ad is a sign of where Bud Light is — which is in decline as beer drinkers have chosen other options.

The company has learned the hard lesson that destroying a reputation is much easier than building one.

After Sunday’s insulting ad, Whitworth should resign immediately while his successor should accept the fact that Bud Light might forever be a middle-of-the-pack brand in a market full of alternatives that respect women and children.

