Bud Light Loses DeSantis as a Customer as He Dismantles Woke Beer Company: Never Drink It Again

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida opened up about why boycotting Anheuser-Busch InBev products is important for conservatives and divulged the company has lost him as a customer during a new interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

The global beer company has been raked over the coals in recent weeks after it spat in the face of its customer base.

Bud Light partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a promotion last month.

“This week I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood,” Mulvaney said in an Instagram post. “And Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever: a can with my face on it.”

That has turned out to be one of the poorest business decisions in recent memory, as a boycott is well underway.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a nonapology statement last week that was not enough to calm the waters after Bud Light decided to validate Mulvaney’s delusions and then pay him to lampoon women.

Johnson asked DeSantis about the boycott during an episode of “The Benny Show” released Monday.

Florida’s anti-woke governor explained that while conservatives often struggle to make their voices heard in corporate boardrooms, the Bud Light saga is different.

Being that conservatives are essentially the brand’s base, beer drinkers who don’t support the left’s gender confusion can get a message across by declining to buy Anheuser-Busch products, he said.

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light?” DeSantis asked Johnson. “I mean, like, honesty. That’s like them rubbing our faces in it.”

“These companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it,” he said.

“I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard. … Sometimes conservative consumers aren’t going to make a dent in some companies. This one is one – If you don’t have conservative beer drinkers, you’re going to feel that,” the governor said.

“I think it’s a righteous thing,” DeSantis added.

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. DeSantis On Bud Light Boycott: “Why would you want to drink Bud Light? If we don’t push back they’re gonna keep doing it. If you don’t have conservative beer drinkers, they’re gonna feel that. It’s a righteous. Pushback is in order. I’ll never drink Bud again” pic.twitter.com/tIOI1W8c1J — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2023

DeSantis has been photographed drinking Budweiser in the past.

During Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021, the governor was criticized by the left for not wearing a mask in an image where he sat near a can of Bud Light.

“How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” he said, according to Florida reporter Marc Caputo. “Come on.”

Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, “Someone said, ‘hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask’ … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.” https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021



A month later, he endured similar criticism for going maskless while drinking beer with bikers in Daytona Beach.

Here is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrating and drinking beers with hundreds of thousands of maskless people at bike week in Daytona Beach yesterday. While he’s enjoying his beer over 32,000 Floridians have died due to his lack of leadership pic.twitter.com/mcYwkT5FR4 — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) March 14, 2021



DeSantis told Johnson on Monday not to look for him buying a case of the beer any time soon — if ever.

Asked if he would ever drink a Bud Light again, he said, “No, I don’t think so.”

The governor also laid into “woke” corporations that are trying to use their power to shape culture and policy.

“I’d rather be governed by we the people rather than woke companies, so I believe pushback is in order across the board, including with Bud Light,” DeSantis said.

He said he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, are big fans of Guinness and drink the Irish beer when they get a chance.

The governor is not the only conservative who has been turned off by Anheuser-Busch and its “woke” marketing shenanigans.

There are plenty of options available for conservatives who enjoy beer but also don’t want to fund the left’s assault on their values.

Speaking of those values, the DeSantis War Room Twitter account brilliantly spoofed Bud Light’s iconic “real men of genius” ads on Monday.

In a 34-second video, the governor’s team lit up “mediocre” male athletes who claimed to have changed genders and then found success in women’s sports.

“Today, we recognize the men who hacked the system,” a voiceover artist said in the video honoring “real men of women’s sports.”

“Once mediocre in the men’s division, now the cream of the crop in the women’s,” the voiceover continued. “You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium. Because without you, sports would be fair.

In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports. That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY 🍻🐊 … made 100% woke-free. pic.twitter.com/UD39AQnAui — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) April 18, 2023

“Without you, women’s sports would be for — well — women.”

