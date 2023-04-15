Parler Share
Bottles of Bud Light are seen in this stock image.
Bottles of Bud Light are seen in this stock image. (oasisamuel / Shutterstock)

Bud Light Makes First Post Since Backlash Began, And Things Are Not Looking Good

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2023 at 3:50pm
Bud Light dipped a toe into the waters of social media on Friday only to discover there are a whole lot of angry sharks waiting to bite.

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have been battling a backlash ever since the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an ad campaign.

Marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid also alienated customers by describing past marketing campaigns as “fratty” and “out of touch.”

Country music stars Travis Tritt and John Rich dropped the beer, while Kid Rock vented the anger of many by taking a rifle to a stack of Bud Lights.

On Friday, Bud Light issued its first post since April 1 — the day Mulvaney posted his now-infamous video hawking the beer — with a tentative tweet reading, “TGIF?”

Rarely have so many had so much to say over so little.

Anheuser-Busch lost $5 billion in market value as the Bud Light backlash intensified.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement on Friday trying to stem the outrage against his company.

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew. We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country,” Whitworth said.

 “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

“Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
