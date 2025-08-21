Has restaurant chain Cracker Barrel gone woke? The signs point to that conclusion after the company announced its latest rebranding effort.

On Tuesday, USA Today reported, Cracker Barrel plans to shed its recognizable logo — which it’s had since 1977 — featuring a man sitting in a chair leaning on a barrel next to the restaurant’s name.

Representatives commented on the change saying, it “is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

The gold background color and brown text were kept.

Users on social media platform X were quick to voice their disapproval.

I loathe this new Cracker Barrel logo. The original iconic logo always made me think about eating at my grandparents’ house in South Carolina. This new logo invokes absolutely no feeling whatsoever. It’s soulless, generic, and completely devoid of character. pic.twitter.com/glSEitrQ6Z — Lee Steinhauer (@GroupSteinhauer) August 20, 2025

“I loathe this new Cracker Barrel logo.

“The original iconic logo always made me think about eating at my grandparents’ house in South Carolina. This new logo invokes absolutely no feeling whatsoever. It’s soulless, generic, and completely devoid of character,” one user wrote.

Another posted images of many of the many initiatives the company supports, adding fuel to the accusation this logo change was not an innocuous decision, but part of an agenda.

Cracker Barrel’s CEO and leadership clearly hate the company’s customers and see their mission as re-educating them with the principles of gay race communism. pic.twitter.com/avs5OQSuje — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 21, 2025

“Cracker Barrel’s CEO and leadership clearly hate the company’s customers and see their mission as re-educating them with the principles of gay race communism,” the user said on the various causes and groups Cracker Barrel supports.

Country music singer and songwriter John Rich made a prediction after noticing similarities in the restaurant rebranding and the boycott Anheuser-Busch dealt with for its partnership with “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Rich asked his followers, “Will you go to Cracker Barrel now that it’s going woke? This could be a ‘Bud Light‘ moment in the making…”

Will you go to Cracker Barrel now that it’s going woke? This could be a “Bud Light” moment in the making… — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 20, 2025

USA Today also noted Cracker Barrel’s restaurants will be getting a makeover as they move away from the antique and wood aesthetic for a bright farmhouse one.

To summarize, Cracker Barrel is losing its logo featuring an old man, it is remodeling its stores, and it supports a number of leftist social initiatives that show the prospect of bleeding over into the workplace.

One can only imagine how the meeting went where the decision was made to change the logo.

The old man in a chair represents “the patriarchy” and “a grassroots conservatism that no longer speaks to our values,” or he “embodies a narrow white male customer base that isolates an expanding and increasingly diverse group of restaurant goers.”

Rich could be onto something here.

If Cracker Barrel pushes too hard too quickly, this could see them lose a loyal customer base that took decades to acquire.

