Share
Commentary

Bud Light Murdered on Memorial Day, Americans Show What's Left on Sold Out Beer Aisles Across the Country

 By Samantha Chang  May 30, 2023 at 6:03am
Share

Sales of Bud Light beer plunged catastrophically over Memorial Day weekend as rows of store shelves showed crates of the Anheuser-Busch brand left untouched in supermarket aisles across the nation.

The Daily Caller invited Twitter users to share photos of the beer aisle at their local store Monday.

The responses suggested some stores couldn’t even give away Bud Light for free in the wake of Anheuser-Busch’s harebrained gimmick to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its brand.

Trending:
Video: Disturbing Discovery Made Right Next to Kids Section at Target

“Can’t give it away in Wisconsin, and we are kinda known for drinking!” one Twitter user remarked.

You don’t even need words to describe just how cataclysmic the bloodbath has been for Anheuser-Busch InBev, the woke Belgian mega-corporation that owns Bud Light and many other brands.

Anheuser-Busch’s loss was a boon for its competitors, whose beers sold out in many stores while Bud Light remained untouched.

Related:
Fans Are Livid After Discovering Paragraph That Chick-fil-A Buried on Their Website

Some consumers were left with a choice between Bud Light and a sour dill pickle beer — and they seemed to be choosing the latter.

Anheuser-Busch is so desperate to staunch the bleeding from its decimated bottom line that it’s offering a $15 rebate on Bud Light nationwide through Wednesday.

In some stores, a 12-pack of Bud Light costs less than $15, which means consumers can make a profit on the sale.

A Twitter commenter in Nevada shared a photo showing just how devastating the conservative boycott has been.

“Despite being offered up for free, the Bud Light remained fully stocked,” she tweeted. “Go woke, go broke.”

Anheuser-Busch suffered the same jaw-dropping plight at a store in Ventura, California.

“Bud Light is $14.99 with $15 rebate,” a Twitter user wrote. “It’s free and nobody wants it.”

Conservatives have proved they can cripple a multibillion-dollar corporation that cavalierly alienates consumers by pushing toxic left-wing propaganda.

Target, are you paying attention?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Bud Light Murdered on Memorial Day, Americans Show What's Left on Sold Out Beer Aisles Across the Country
Video: Disturbing Discovery Made Right Next to Kids Section at Target
Class Weeps with Joy as Sarah Huckabee Sanders Saves Their School...Then a Progressive Group Steps In
Country Music Songwriter Blasts Wokeness in New Single: 'I'm Just Saying What You're Thinking'
Shocking Video: Professor Holds Machete to Reporter's Neck, Also Cursed Out Pro-Life Activists
See more...

Conversation